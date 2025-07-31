Lewis Hamilton will break this Ferrari record if he doesn’t end podium drought soon

Will Lewis Hamilton end his F1 podium drought at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton is 13 races into his Ferrari F1 career.

The seven-time world champion’s switch to Maranello hasn’t lived up to expectations.

While Ferrari have failed to produce a race-winning F1 car in the SF-25, it’s scored five podiums in the hands of Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has struggled, and while it’s fair to say he’s made gains over one lap, his typical outstanding Sunday drives have been fairly non-existent.

Even during his tough final season at Mercedes, Hamilton was still a closer match to George Russell.

Ferrari’s recent raft of upgrades moved them from being the fourth-fastest team to more regular podium contenders.

So Hamilton’s first F1 podium for Ferrari is inevitable, surely.

This weekend could be the perfect place to do it.

Hamilton has an incredible record at the Hungaroring, winning there on eight previous occasions.

His most recent F1 pole was at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old must score a podium in the next six races to avoid an unwanted record.

Most races before first Ferrari podium

Hamilton currently sits third in the last for most races without a podium.

In 13 races, Hamilton’s best finish has been fourth.

Only Didier Pironi (19) and Gilles Villeneuve (14) took longer than Hamilton to register their first rostrum appearance in a Grand Prix.

In more modern F1 history, Felipe Massa and Carlos Sainz had five races under their belt before scoring a podium.

Leclerc finished third in his second race for the team at the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso all made podium appearances on their Ferrari debuts.

Vettel finished third at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix, while Raikkonen and Alonso were victorious.

1 - Didier Pironi (19)

2 - Gilles Villeneuve (14)

3 - Lewis Hamilton - (13)

4 - Gerhard Berger - (12)

5 - Cliff Allison (6)

6 - Felipe Massa, Carlos Sainz, Luigi Villoresi (5) 

