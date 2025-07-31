Ex-Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has described Kimi Antonelli’s rookie F1 season as “pretty average” following a difficult run of form.

Antonelli has scored points just once in the last seven races.

The Italian’s struggles have coincided with Mercedes’ downturn in performance.

However, in the same period, Mercedes teammate George Russell has finished in the top five on four occasions.

Antonelli looked devoid of confidence and seemed to have been crying before speaking to the media after sprint qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Red Flags podcast, Steiner questioned whether Antonelli was promoted too early to F1.

“I think there was never a plan to have him in the car this year,” Steiner said.

“The plan came when Lewis said, goodbye, ciao ciao. I’m going to Ferrari.

“Then the plan changed because I think the plan for Kimi was to do another year in Formula 2 and come in next year. I think it was a little bit too early.

“He’s 18 years old. I hope he is not broken now because he had a pole position, a podium, but the rest of it is pretty average, I would say, at best, what he’s doing compared to his teammate.

“He was crying there, which is never good because it seems like he lost his confidence. It’s not good, as I say.

“I think he’s a good driver. How good? Only time will tell, but he’s a good driver.

“But being under this pressure, I mean, look at Liam Lawson. When he was at Red Bull, he struggled.

“He went back to Racing Bulls, he’s doing a lot better now. He’s doing now what you can do in a Racing Bull.

“When you’re in one of these top cars, there is too much pressure on these guys.”

Antonelli set for second Mercedes campaign

Antonelli’s F1 future looks secure, with Max Verstappen set to remain at Red Bull for 2026.

Verstappen had been heavily linked with a switch to the Brackley-based outfit.

The Dutchman was weighing up his options amid Red Bull’s decline on track.

However, rumours emerged during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend that Verstappen had decided to stay put for next year.

This means Antonelli will get another season alongside Russell.