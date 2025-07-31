Xavi Vierge out of Suzuka 8 Hours for “procedural reasons”

Honda WorldSBK rider Xavi Vierge will not take part in this weekend’s Suzuka 8 Hours.

The Spanish rider was drafted in late to Honda’s Suzuka team for the 1–3 August event after Iker Lecuona broke his wrist at the Hungarian World Superbike round last weekend.

Vierge rode at the final pre-event test for Honda on Tuesday, but it has been announced today (Wednesday 31 July) that he will now not take part in the race for “procedural reasons”.

“Very sad to announce that I will not be able to take part on the 8 hours of Suzuka due [to] procedural reasons,” Xavi Vierge wrote in an Instagram post.

Takumi Takahashi and Johann Zarco, who won the Suzuka 8 Hours race together in 2024, will now contest the race as a pair, as confirmed by Honda.

“The Honda HRC team has confirmed a two-rider lineup for the 46th edition of the FIM Endurance World Championship “Coca-Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours Road Race,” says a statement from Honda.

“Xavi Vierge will not be participating for procedural reasons.

“Japanese rider Takumi Takahashi and Frenchman Johann Zarco will represent the factory Honda HRC team.”

Spanish Motorsport.com reports that the specific reason for Vierge's withdrawal from the Suzuka 8 Hours is a lack of visa, Japanese authorities having decided to not grant him a work visa. Vierge travelled to Japan and took part in the test on a tourist visa.

Vierge had also been reported to be under consideration by Honda to replace Somkiat Chantra at the LCR Honda team for the Austrian and Hungarian MotoGP races after the summer break.

Lecuona was reportedly set to take that fill-in position after Takaaki Nakagami was injured at the Czech Grand Prix, but his wrist injury was ill-timed in this respect, too.