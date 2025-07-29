World Superbike rider and 2023 Suzuka 8 Hours winner Xavi Vierge will replace the injured Iker Lecuona in this year’s event, Honda has announced.

As it looks to add to its victories from 2023 and 2024, the factory Honda squad has lined up a formidable rider roster for this year’s endurance classic at Suzuka.

Current LCR MotoGP rider Johann Zarco, who won Suzuka with Team HRC last year, will partner six-time event winner Takumi Takahashi.

Former KTM MotoGP rider and current Honda World Superbike competitor Iker Lecuona was due to be the third name on that line-up.

However, the Spaniard was injured during World Superbike’s maiden visit to Hungary’s Balaton Park last weekend and has had to withdraw.

Xavi Vierge, his team-mate in World Superbikes, has been called up to replace Lecuona at this weekend’s Suzuka 8 Hours.

Lecuona had initially been called up to replace Luca Marini, who suffered multiple fractures in a crash during a test for the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Reports from Spain in recent weeks also claimed Honda was lining Lecuona - who competed in MotoGP between 2020 and 2021 - up to replace the injured Somkiat Chantra at LCR for the following two rounds after the summer break.

This has yet to be confirmed by Honda, but it appears that Vierge could now be next in line for that duty should Lecuona be unable to take part due to his wrist injury.

Vierge, a veteran of 110 Moto starts with a best of four podiums, has never raced in MotoGP before.

After the recent Hungarian round, Vierge is seventh in the World Superbike points and is the top Honda rider in the standings.