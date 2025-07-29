Red Bull provides strongest signal yet on Max Verstappen’s 2026 F1 plans

It now appears increasingly likely that Max Verstappen will remain at Red Bull in 2026, despite renewed interest from Mercedes in recent months.

Red Bull has given its clearest indication yet that Max Verstappen will stay with the team as Formula 1 enters a new era of regulations in 2026.

Speaking after the Belgian Grand Prix, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko confirmed that the Dutchman will continue with the Milton Keynes outfit for what would be his 11th consecutive season.

"Yes, I can confirm that Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull in 2026," Marko told Sport.de.

Marko’s remarks come just ahead of the summer break and the point in the 2025 season when an exit clause could be activated in Verstappen's contract.

While the exact terms of the clause have never been made public, reports suggest that Verstappen would only be free to depart if he fell outside the top three positions in the standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Currently, Verstappen holds a 28-point buffer over Mercedes rival George Russell, meaning he is mathematically guaranteed to remain in the top three after this weekend’s race in Budapest.

Verstappen’s future has been a major talking point throughout the 2025 season, driven in part by Red Bull’s dip in form and Mercedes’ overtures towards the four-time world champion.

However, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff appeared to shift his stance during the Belgian GP, strongly hinting that the team will retain its current line-up of Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli for 2026.

With Mercedes no longer actively pursuing Verstappen, there are no other top-tier seats available on next year's F1 grid.

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

