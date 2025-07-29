Worrying Franco Colapinto future update as two F1 alternatives emerge for Alpine seat

Is time running out for Franco Colapinto at Alpine?

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz believes Franco Colapinto is “being challenged significantly” for his Alpine F1 seat following a difficult Belgian Grand Prix.

Colapinto endured another tough weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Argentine was knocked out in Q1 in both qualifying sessions in Belgium.

This was in stark contrast to Pierre Gasly, who qualified in the top 10 and came away with a points finish in the grand prix.

Colapinto was promoted into a full-time seat at Alpine after Jack Doohan failed to impress.

However, Colapinto hasn’t proven to be an upgrade on his predecessor.

Colapinto was initially handed a five-race deal, but this weekend’s Hungarian GP will be his eighth weekend for the team.

Kravitz is adamant Colapinto is under pressure to keep his drive, as Alpine have other options such as Doohan or Valtteri Bottas.

“Franco Colapinto, not as lucky, in fact, he finished second-last to Isack Hadjar, who had a problem with his car,” Kravitz said in his post-race notebook.

“So, Colapinto was a two-stop, didn’t work out for him.

“Franco Colapinto, it would surprise no one in Formula 1 if Franco Colapinto wasn’t being challenged significantly for his seat now.

“Both by the original occupier, Jack Doohan and potentially by Valtteri Bottas.

“He was given another chance today, and he was 19th, so no points for him.

“At least he didn’t crash, but I feel desperately sorry for Franco Colapinto. I know he can be faster than that, but he’s just not got any confidence in the car at the moment.

“But see what happens in Hungary with that in a few days’ time on that front.”

Colpainto admits he’s struggling

Colapinto is the only driver on the grid yet to score a point this season.

He finished 19th at Spa, just ahead of Isack Hadjar, who was nursing a technical issue.

“The car is a bit difficult for me to drive at the moment,” Colapinto explained.

“It’s not very consistent. It’s fast, but it just didn’t give me the confidence I needed to push in the high-speed areas.

“It was a tough weekend. I think overall we made some progress, but it just felt like something wasn’t quite right.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo rates his chances against Marc Marquez on equal machinery
34m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech Grand Prix
WSBK News
GRT Yamaha confirm new rider for 2026 to replace Dominique Aegerter
42m ago
Stefano Manzi
F1 News
Worrying Franco Colapinto future update as two F1 alternatives emerge for Alpine seat
58m ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Toto Wolff branded “horrible to negotiate with” as George Russell waits for new F1 deal
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli, Toto Wolff and GEORGE RUSSELL
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to “big mistakes” - and how he overcame them to dominate
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

F1 News
McLaren boss makes eye-catching comparison to past F1 greats
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with Andrea Stella
F1 News
Oscar Piastri on track to break remarkable Lewis Hamilton record in F1 2025
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
RR News
John McGuinness leads big names in Junior Classic TT line-up
2h ago
John McGuinness
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista to stay on a Ducati? “The door is not closed”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci slams “unsafe” Andrea Iannone: “I don’t understand his behaviour”
2h ago
Danilo Petrucci