This is our half-year grades for the 2025 MotoGP riders.

We filled our time during the summer break by giving a score - A for amazing, to F to failure - for everybody on the grid (well, except Jorge Martin, because how can you grade him yet?)

Here are our scores and our justifications. Let us know if you agree in the comments at the bottom of this page.

Marc Marquez

Jordan Moreland: A+

Lewis Duncan: A-

Those grand prix crashes early in the season, he should have done better. Since then he has tidied up mistakes. This grade will get a bump if he gets to the end of the season and hasn’t made mistakes. He has not been bulletproof. I would argue this has been his best season if you consider a different bike, he’s six years older, he’s been through a big injury, the other factory Ducati riders aren’t even second-best…

Peter McLaren: A+

We didn’t expect this level of dominance. He’s in a class of his own, on a bike which, at some races, has not been the best.

Pecco Bagnaia

Jordan Moreland: C

It’s hard for Pecco because he comes in with a lot of expectation but Marc has taken over.

Lewis Duncan: C

He’s had problems with the front end but the bike is the same as Marc’s, and he hasn’t been able to ride around it. He’s a double world champion so the expectation is higher to ride around problems. His reputation has taken a dent.

Peter McLaren: C+

It’s the size of the gap, and having Alex Marquez in second. One thing that saves him is that Fabio di Giannantonio is also having issues.

Alex Marquez

Jordan Moreland: A

He should have done the double at Silverstone. He’s leading the GP24 charge and is beating Bagnaia handily.

Lewis Duncan: B-

He has definitely risen above expectations and the results have been good. But when they’ve not been good, they’ve dropped off a cliff…

Peter McLaren: A

Basically, on the step he’s made this year. If someone told me at the end of last year that he’d be Marc’s closest rival, I wouldn’t have believed it. But there have been too many mistakes, with 13 falls.

Fermin Aldeguer

Jordan Moreland: B

As a rookie, he’s been brilliant. Instantly, he and Frankie Carchedi gelled and built as a rookie should. He has been the standout rookie.

Lewis Duncan: B-

The consistency hasn’t quite been there. Aldeguer has impressed more than I expected given how lacklustre his last year in Moto2 was.

Peter McLaren: B

If a rookie can get a podium, and he’s got a sprint and a grand prix podium, can you expect more? If you are being critical, he is last of the Ducatis but that’s tough competition.

Franco Morbidelli

Jordan Moreland: C-

He has had a few good performances, the pace has been there. But it’s his second year on this bike…

Lewis Duncan: C-

When you consider it’s his second year on the GP24 his results should be better. But he has been more consistent. For a lot of this season he was fourth in the championship.

Peter McLaren: C+

The results have started to tail away. The injury hasn’t helped. He’s got to challenge Alex Marquez who is the benchmark on that bike, and Frankie has a year’s more experience on the bike.

Fabio di Giannantonio

Peter McLaren: B-

It hasn’t been the easiest bike to be on. But it’s the step he’s made compared to previous years. He has had podiums. He hasn’t made many mistakes - three falls all year, which is very few.

Jordan Moreland: C

That last performance at Brno was the worst that anybody’s had all season, it was a shambles. But he has had good performances - at Sachsenring he was second-quickest all weekend but crashed.

Lewis Duncan: C

One front row this year, the same as his teammate, which I don’t think is good. He has hampered himself with poor Saturday performances. Brno was inexcusable.

Pedro Acosta

Jordan Moreland: C+

The first half of the year was poor by his standards. His mentality change was good, Brno was strong. I want to see more of that.

Lewis Duncan: C+

With the KTM riders you have to put aside the competitiveness of the bike. Acosta has started to get better. The KTM has made a step, and Acosta has done better. But compare his results to Maverick Vinales?

Peter McLaren: B-

We had high expectations for Acosta this year, we expected him to fight for race wins. Clearly he hasn’t done that. He’s the top KTM, that’s something.

Brad Binder

Jordan Moreland: D

I haven’t seen the Binder of old, and this year has been amplified.

Peter McLaren: C-

In the past few years he has been a top six guy but it has slipped away. He has still been KTM’s top rider at some races. [The other KTMs] have found something to work with but it seems that Binder is not there yet.

Lewis Duncan: D

When the bike isn’t super competitive he has always been top six or eight. But this 2025 KTM requires a more gentle riding style. Brad has really struggled.

Marco Bezzecchi

Jordan Moreland: A

He has been the surprising rider, for me, in terms of how his confidence has grown with the Aprilia.

Lewis Duncan: A

Take everything into account - a new bike, a new project, the guy to lead it, Jorge Martin, was out so it fell onto Bezzecchi. Off the back of not-a-great season he came to Aprilia, put up with Martin not being there, and led the development.

Peter McLaren: A-

He has been excellent. With drama going on at Aprilia, he delivered for them. Would we have seen Martin and Aprilia come to an agreement if Bezzecchi did not win at Silverstone? The ‘minus’ is just because qualifying hasn’t been strong.

Fabio Quartararo

Jordan Moreland: B

Qualifying has been brilliant. If he won Silverstone it would be different, that was heartbreaking. But when he gets pole position he goes backwards in the grand prix.

Lewis Duncan: B+

View his season in context with the rest of the Yamahas, or the M1 which hasn’t taken the step forwards. In qualifying, he has been outside of the top 10 just once this season. He slides back in races but that’s nothing to do with him, the Yamaha has no engine power.

Peter McLaren: A

The one-lap speed, the pole positions against Marc and Alex on the Ducatis, is exceptional. With Jorge Martin injured, Fabio is MotoGP’s fastest rider over one lap. On that bike, to get this form out of it, is exceptional. The next best Yamaha has half the points that Fabio has.

Alex Rins

Jordan Moreland: E

Lewis Duncan: F

Just hasn’t been good enough.

Peter McLaren: D

Jack Miller

Jordan Moreland: C+

His adaptation from another manufacturer. His thrives on one-year deals. Quartararo has benefitted from having him.

Lewis Duncan: C

Peter McLaren B-

He’s the only Yamaha guy who has shown speed similar to Quartararo. Given he’s new, let’s see what the second half of the season brings.

Miguel Oliveira

Jordan Moreland: E

Lewis Duncan: F

Peter McLaren: D

We haven’t seen what Oliveira can do yet, he hasn’t looked comfortable. They have signed Toprak Razgatlioglu so they can’t be patient. You can’t say ‘we are building’ because as soon as Toprak was signed, that goes out of the window.

Maverick Vinales

Jordan Moreland: B+

In terms of adaptation, really good. He has changed the direction and got the other riders to look at him. A shame he didn’t keep the podium in Qatar.

Lewis Duncan: B+

Peter McLaren: B+

Enea Bastianini

Jordan Moreland: D

Lewis Duncan: F

When you consider the expectation. Relative to his teammate, Maverick has figured the bike out but Enea hasn’t. Even Bastianini’s famed tyre preservation hasn’t yielded this year.

Peter McLaren: D

Ai Ogura

Jordan Moreland: C

The crashes have been massive. Has Ogura lost confidence from the start of the year when he was strong?

Lewis Duncan: D

It has been too disappointing for too long.

Raul Fernandez

Jordan Moreland: C-

Lewis Duncan: D

Fernandez is the only one in the Aprilia stable with experience of the bike. We see continual underperformance from Fernandez.

Peter McLaren: C

Johann Zarco

Jordan Moreland: A

For winning on a Honda, in France in front of his family, then backing it up at Silverstone. He has had the big results.

Lewis Duncan: A

He was the top Honda rider last year, as well.

Peter McLaren: A

Somkiat Chantra

Jordan Moreland: F

Lewis Duncan: F

They are looking at altering that Idemitsu side of the garage, looking at it like ‘this is not working’. He was signed because of his passport. There are arguably better riders out there who had Moto2 success. He has one point, he is lower in the championship than Augusto Fernandez and Lorenzo Savadori!

Joan Mir

Jordan Moreland: D-

I can’t count how many DNFs he’s had. I know he has the speed, and he wrings the neck of the Honda.

Lewis Duncan: C-

Peter McLaren: C+

His speed is not representative of his place in the championships. The incidents haven’t all been his fault.

Luca Marini

Jordan Moreland: C-

Lewis Duncan: C

Peter McLaren: C+