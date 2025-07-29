Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says Marc Marquez is “unbeatable” in some conditions in MotoGP, but believes on equal machinery he has “the potential to be very fast” against him.

During his rookie campaign in 2019 with Petronas SRT Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo fought Marc Marquez hard in some races, with the pair engaging in last-lap duels at Misano and Buriram that year.

This was expected to be the beginning of fight for the title between the pair in the ensuing years, before Marquez badly injured his right arm at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

Winning the world title in 2021, Quartararo remains one of the grid’s most highly rated riders despite Yamaha’s drop in form, with the Frenchman scoring four poles and two podiums in 2025.

Fabio Quartararo v Marc Marquez on equal machinery?

Quartararo v Marquez in 2019

In an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Quartararo rates his chances going up against Marquez on equal terms.

“In rare conditions, he is almost unbeatable, but in the dry we could give him some problems,” he told AS.

“At pure speed I have the potential to be very fast.”

Talking further about Marquez, Quartararo likened the eight-time world champion’s current form to having a player on the FIFA video games at the maximum skill level.

“When I talk about him I don't do it to look good or look bad,” he added.

“I think there is no one at the level of Marquez right now.

“And I am not only referring now but in the last 10 years.

“It's in everything, in wet, dry, with one arm badly [injured], with the other... he goes fast in all circumstances and is an example, because there are things that are difficult for me, such as when there are patches of moisture.

“I'm not as comfortable as him and he's going into everything. It's like FIFA, you can have all your players with [level] 99.”

In the same interview, Quartararo highlighted Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez - Marc Marquez’s nearest rivals - as two other riders he has paid attention to most in 2025.

After 12 rounds, Marc Marquez leads the championship over Alex Marquez by 120 points after eight grand prix victories and 11 sprint wins.