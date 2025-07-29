GRT Yamaha confirm new rider for 2026 to replace Dominique Aegerter

New rider line-up in 2026 WorldSBK for GRT Yamaha

Stefano Manzi
Stefano Manzi

GRT Yamaha have confirmed a new-look line-up for next season.

Stefano Manzi will be promoted into the World Superbike Championship from the Supersport class.

Italian rider Manzi has penned a two-year deal and will get his hands on a Yamaha R1 next year.

It means Dominique Aegerter will be replaced by GRT Yamaha.

Aegerter’s current teammate, Remy Gardner, had already announced his stay for the 2026 WorldSBK campaign.

Yamaha explain why Stefano Manzi got the nod

Manzi said: “I am super happy and proud; this is a step that you dream of when you are riding in the smaller classes – you always want to be in the top class.

“I am excited to continue with this project with Yamaha because I started with Yamaha in 2023 and every year, we have battled hard and achieved some great results with progress each season.

“This year, we started a new project with the R9, and it has been going so well, so to continue my relationship with Yamaha with another new challenge is really exciting.

“I enjoyed riding the Superbike earlier this year, and I am really looking forward to getting started but for now, my focus remains on doing the best job for the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing team in World Supersport until the end of the season.”

Niccolo Canepa, Road Racing Sporting Manager at Yamaha Motor Europe, said: “Firstly, I would like to extend our thanks to Dominique Aegerter for his hard work and commitment, not only over the last three seasons in WorldSBK but prior to that too.

“He won two World Championships with Yamaha in WorldSSP before stepping up to WorldSBK in 2023. While our journey together in WorldSBK comes to an end, we are, together with his management, exploring the possibility to keep him in the Yamaha family moving forwards.

“Now is the time to promote another potential Supersport World Champion to WorldSBK, and we are pleased to announce that Stefano Manzi will move to WorldSBK with GYTR GRT Yamaha next year, again an example of Yamaha’s step-up philosophy, promoting the young talent already within our ranks.

“Over his three years in World Supersport with Yamaha, Stefano has made huge progress, and we have been impressed by his approach which has ultimately put him in the position he is in now, leading the Supersport World Championship by 59 points.

“He also impressed us as he made his debut on the R1 at the recent Misano test, so for us he was a natural choice for a WorldSBK ride and hopefully he will be making that step as a World Champion.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo rates his chances against Marc Marquez on equal machinery
34m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech Grand Prix
WSBK News
GRT Yamaha confirm new rider for 2026 to replace Dominique Aegerter
42m ago
Stefano Manzi
F1 News
Worrying Franco Colapinto future update as two F1 alternatives emerge for Alpine seat
58m ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Toto Wolff branded “horrible to negotiate with” as George Russell waits for new F1 deal
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli, Toto Wolff and GEORGE RUSSELL
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to “big mistakes” - and how he overcame them to dominate
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

F1 News
McLaren boss makes eye-catching comparison to past F1 greats
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with Andrea Stella
F1 News
Oscar Piastri on track to break remarkable Lewis Hamilton record in F1 2025
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
RR News
John McGuinness leads big names in Junior Classic TT line-up
2h ago
John McGuinness
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista to stay on a Ducati? “The door is not closed”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci slams “unsafe” Andrea Iannone: “I don’t understand his behaviour”
2h ago
Danilo Petrucci