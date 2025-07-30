Honda’s latest injured rider provides post-surgery update

The latest Honda rider to go under the knife has provided a post-surgery update on his condition.

World Superbike Championship rider Iker Lecuona was operated upon on Tuesday.

Lecuona was caught up in a multi-rider crash in Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK on Saturday, where he broke his wrist.

The injury meant Lecuona was ruled out of this weekend’s Suzuka 8 Hours.

Honda update on Iker Lecuona injury

After his surgery in Valencia, Honda confirmed: “Honda HRC rider Iker Lecuona has undergone successful surgery on his left distal forearm, fractured (ulna and radius) in a blameless multi-rider crash during the first WorldSBK race at the Balaton Park Circuit.

“The incident forced him to withdraw from the remainder of the Hungarian WorldSBK round and from the upcoming Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance race (scheduled for Sunday, 3 August), where teammate Xavi Vierge will step in.

“The procedure, performed on Monday, 28 July by Dr. Eduardo Sanchez Alepuz at IMED Valencia Hospital, was completed successfully, achieving the intended stabilisation.

“Lecuona spent the night at the clinic and was discharged Tuesday morning.

“His next medical check-up is scheduled for Monday, 4 August. Honda HRC will continue to provide further updates on Lecuona’s recovery in due course.”

Lecuona became the latest Honda rider to sustain injuries.

He was already a replacement call-up for the Suzuka 8 Hours instead of Luca Marini, because the MotoGP rider was hurt in testing for the Japanese endurance event.

LCR Honda rider Somkiat Chantra also tore ligaments in his knee at the Czech MotoGP, an injury which will keep him out of the first race back after the summer break.

Takaaki Nakagami, now a test rider for Honda, was also injured during his wild-card race at Brno. Nakagami tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee at Brno.