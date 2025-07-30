Nico Rosberg reacts to F1 fans loving awkward Jos Verstappen interaction

Nico Rosberg responds to his bold grilling of Jos Verstappen

Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg has reacted to his nail-bitingly awkward conversation with Jos Verstappen at Spa.

The former F1 champion turned Sky Sports broadcaster spoke to the father of Max Verstappen ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

With Martin Brundle in tow, the interaction has swiftly become one of his more memorable grid walks of the season.

Rosberg and Brundle took their chance to ask Jos Verstappen if he was pleased that Christian Horner had been sacked by Red Bull.

“Well, they decided to change. I am fine with everything,” Jos replied.

Rosberg reminded him of his comments from last season when he called for Horner to exit to avoid the team being torn apart.

“That was one-and-a-half years ago,” Jos replied. “It’s different. I have nothing to say. It’s fine.”

A grinning Rosberg asked: “Now you are quiet?”

Jos responded: “I am always quiet.”

Rosberg reacted on the Sky F1 podcast: “It’s nice to see that people appreciated our entertainment, which is what it’s all about, the whole sport.

“Not that I do that on purpose. I just ask the questions that are of interest.”

Nico Rosberg: ‘It was not Verstappen camp’ who ousted Christian Horner

Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

The interaction with Verstappen’s father arose because of never-ending rumours that the driver’s inner-circle were in favour of Horner’s sacking.

But Rosberg said: “I agree that it was not the Verstappen camp being involved in the Horner exit.

“It feels to me that Red Bull came to the conclusion that, under Horner, too much talent was leaving the team, the key talents.

“There was a negative spiral at Red Bull for the past two years. The time has come for a new era, to reset and rebuild.”

Helmut Marko has shed more light on the true reason that Horner lost his job.

Bernie Collins commented: “It does feel that the team has freefallen with the loss of people from the pitwall and from the background.

“Can that team start to recover? The management didn’t see enough recovery with Christian at the helm. So they thought something needed to change.

“Looking ahead to future years, losing someone like Adrian Newey, Will Courtenay, their head of race strategy who moved to McLaren.

“It feels like a sinking camp so how do they stop that and change the trajectory of the team?

“How much stemmed from the decisions about the engine that Red Bull runs? How much stemmed from disagreements that we are not privy to?

“How much has this been building over years of decisions that people haven’t agreed with?”

Laurent Mekies leads Red Bull into his second F1 grand prix as the new team principal this weekend in Hungary.

Verstappen is significantly trailing McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in his pursuit of a fifth drivers’ title.

But there are, at least, positive noises that he will stay put at Red Bull in 2026 despite constant rumours about an exit.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
The decade-old MotoGP lesson keeping Marc Marquez focused in 2025 title race
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 2014 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd wins Suzuka 8 Hours debut after test
4h ago
Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT
NASCAR News
Update on condition of NASCAR’s Stewart Friesen after terrifying fiery crash
4h ago
NASCAR
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
5h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told to use ‘lobbying’ at Ferrari which thwarted Nico Rosberg
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez v Valentino Rossi: From friends to enemies - what went wrong?
6h ago
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
Nico Rosberg reacts to F1 fans loving awkward Jos Verstappen interaction
6h ago
Nico Rosberg
MotoGP News
KTM “didn’t give up on” struggling MotoGP duo, "it's up to us"
6h ago
Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini, 2025 Italian MotoGP
WSBK News
Ex-champ: “If I was a WorldSBK boss, I’d be talking to Jake Dixon”
9h ago
Jake Dixon
MotoGP News
Jack Miller told by Yamaha Suzuka 8 Hours boss: "It won't work unless..."
9h ago
Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Jack Miller, No.21 Yamaha, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours