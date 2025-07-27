Jos Verstappen breaks silence on Christian Horner’s Red Bull exit

Christian Horner's long-time critic Jos Verstappen opens up about the management reshuffle at Red Bull.

Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen
© XPB Images

Jos Verstappen has spoken about Christian Horner’s departure from Red Bull for the first time at the Belgian Grand Prix.

At the beginning of the 2024 Formula 1 season, Verstappen Sr led public calls for Horner to be sacked from his role as Red Bull’s team principal, claiming the Milton Keynes-based squad risked being “torn apart” under his leadership.

It followed an employee complaining of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against Horner and the resulting internal civil car between two different camps within the team.

While the Briton managed to survive that storm and was cleared of any allegations in an internal investigation, he was abruptly relieved of his operational duties earlier this month, with Laurent Mekies replacing him with immediate effect.

Mekies, who previously held senior roles at Ferrari, the FIA and Racing Bulls, is seen as bringing a more conciliatory and unifying presence to the team.

However, it remains unclear whether the management reshuffle will be enough to convince Max Verstappen and his father Jos to commit to Red Bull through the end of Max’s current contract in 2028.

Nico Rosberg forces Jos Verstappen to break silence over Christian Horner

Asked if he is happy with the way things are going at Red Bull following Mekies’ appointment, Verstappen Sr told Sky TV: “Well, they decided to change. I am fine with everything.”

When reminded of his previous criticism of Horner, the 53-year-old replied diplomatically: “That was one-and-a-half years ago. It’s different. I have nothing to say. It’s fine.”

When Nico Rosberg pressed him further by commenting “now you are quiet”, Verstappen Sr only said: “I am always quiet.”

Rumours had been swirling inside the F1 paddock that Verstappen's inner-circle - which includes his father - might have pushed for Horner's exit.

Now with the team led by a new team principal, the focus will be on Max's future.

The likelihood of him staying at Red Bull for 2026 appears to have improved.

Mercedes' Toto Wolff insisted he would keep faith with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, and he denied that his interest in signing Verstappen was a dirty trick to get rid of Horner.

