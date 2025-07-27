Oscar Piastri claims victory in a heavily-delayed, rain-hit F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 44 laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +3.415s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +20.185s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +21.731s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +34.863s 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +39.926s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +40.679s 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +52.033s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +56.434s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +72.714s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +73.145s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +73.628s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +75.395s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +79.831s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +86.063s 16 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +86.721s 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +87.924s 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +92.024s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +95.250s 20 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 lap

After nearly an hour and a half of delays due to heavy rain and poor visibility, the Belgian Grand Prix finally got underway at 4.20pm local time behind the Safety Car.

Piastri wasted no time in snatching the lead once the race got underway for proper on Lap 5, as he swept past McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the spray along the Kemmel Straight.

From there, Piastri was in complete control as he racked up his sixth win of 2025 to extend his championship lead over Norris to 16 points in what was the perfect response to consecutive defeats to his teammate at Austria and Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc held off Max Verstappen's early advances to claim a distant third in his Ferrari and complete the podium finishers.

George Russell took fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Williams' Alex Albon, who held off a charging Lewis Hamilton to finish sixth.

Following a disastrous qualifying, Hamilton produced an impressive recovery drive from the pit lane to take seventh, pulling off most of the overtakes that happened in the 44-lap race which went from wet to dry.

Liam Lawson was eighth for Racing Bulls, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly, who scored the final point on offer in 10th for Alpine.