2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri claims victory in a heavily-delayed, rain-hit F1 Belgian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|44 laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+3.415s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+20.185s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+21.731s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+34.863s
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+39.926s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+40.679s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+52.033s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+56.434s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+72.714s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+73.145s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+73.628s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+75.395s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+79.831s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+86.063s
|16
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+86.721s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+87.924s
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+92.024s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+95.250s
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 lap
After nearly an hour and a half of delays due to heavy rain and poor visibility, the Belgian Grand Prix finally got underway at 4.20pm local time behind the Safety Car.
Piastri wasted no time in snatching the lead once the race got underway for proper on Lap 5, as he swept past McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the spray along the Kemmel Straight.
From there, Piastri was in complete control as he racked up his sixth win of 2025 to extend his championship lead over Norris to 16 points in what was the perfect response to consecutive defeats to his teammate at Austria and Silverstone.
Charles Leclerc held off Max Verstappen's early advances to claim a distant third in his Ferrari and complete the podium finishers.
George Russell took fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Williams' Alex Albon, who held off a charging Lewis Hamilton to finish sixth.
Following a disastrous qualifying, Hamilton produced an impressive recovery drive from the pit lane to take seventh, pulling off most of the overtakes that happened in the 44-lap race which went from wet to dry.
Liam Lawson was eighth for Racing Bulls, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly, who scored the final point on offer in 10th for Alpine.