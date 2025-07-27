2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri claims victory in a heavily-delayed, rain-hit F1 Belgian Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team44 laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+3.415s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+20.185s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+21.731s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+34.863s
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+39.926s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+40.679s
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+52.033s
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+56.434s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+72.714s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+73.145s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+73.628s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+75.395s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+79.831s
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+86.063s
16Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+86.721s
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+87.924s
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+92.024s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+95.250s
20Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap

After nearly an hour and a half of delays due to heavy rain and poor visibility, the Belgian Grand Prix finally got underway at 4.20pm local time behind the Safety Car. 

Piastri wasted no time in snatching the lead once the race got underway for proper on Lap 5, as he swept past McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the spray along the Kemmel Straight. 

From there, Piastri was in complete control as he racked up his sixth win of 2025 to extend his championship lead over Norris to 16 points in what was the perfect response to consecutive defeats to his teammate at Austria and Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc held off Max Verstappen's early advances to claim a distant third in his Ferrari and complete the podium finishers. 

George Russell took fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Williams' Alex Albon, who held off a charging Lewis Hamilton to finish sixth. 

Following a disastrous qualifying, Hamilton produced an impressive recovery drive from the pit lane to take seventh, pulling off most of the overtakes that happened in the 44-lap race which went from wet to dry. 

Liam Lawson was eighth for Racing Bulls, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly, who scored the final point on offer in 10th for Alpine. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

