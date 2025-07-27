F1 World Championship points after 2025 Belgian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri's lead in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship has been increased to 16 points following the Belgian Grand Prix.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 266 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 250 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 185 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 157 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 139 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 109 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 63 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 54 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 37 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 27 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 22 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 20 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 16 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 16 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 16 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 10 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 8 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Piastri clinched his sixth F1 victory of the 2025 season with an impressive performance at Spa-Francorchamps. The Australian overtook teammate Lando Norris once the race got underway following a lengthy delay due to heavy rain.

Piastri resisted intense pressure from Norris behind, given the disparity in tyres, to return to winning ways. It means there's now 16 points between the pair heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend.

Max Verstappen sits third in the order, 28 points ahead of Mercedes' George Russell. Charles Leclerc picked up his fourth podium of the year to move 30 points ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 10 516 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 248 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 220 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 192 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 70 6 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 43 7 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 41 8 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 36 9 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 35 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20

McLaren have moved one step closer to winning another F1 constructors' title. They're now 268 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

Mercedes are 28 points ahead of Red Bull. In the midfield fight, Williams are well clear of Sauber.

Racing Bulls, Aston Martin and Hass are now separated by just six points.