F1 World Championship points after 2025 Belgian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri's lead in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship has been increased to 16 points following the Belgian Grand Prix.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team6266
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team4250
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2185
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1157
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0139
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0109
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team063
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing054
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber037
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team027
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team022
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team020
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team020
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team016
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing016
16Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team016
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing010
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team08
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Piastri clinched his sixth F1 victory of the 2025 season with an impressive performance at Spa-Francorchamps. The Australian overtook teammate Lando Norris once the race got underway following a lengthy delay due to heavy rain.

Piastri resisted intense pressure from Norris behind, given the disparity in tyres, to return to winning ways. It means there's now 16 points between the pair heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend.

Max Verstappen sits third in the order, 28 points ahead of Mercedes' George Russell. Charles Leclerc picked up his fourth podium of the year to move 30 points ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team10516
2Scuderia Ferrari HP0248
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1220
4Oracle Red Bull Racing2192
5Atlassian Williams Racing070
6Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber043
7Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team041
8Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team036
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team035
10BWT Alpine F1 Team020

McLaren have moved one step closer to winning another F1 constructors' title. They're now 268 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

Mercedes are 28 points ahead of Red Bull. In the midfield fight, Williams are well clear of Sauber.

Racing Bulls, Aston Martin and Hass are now separated by just six points. 

