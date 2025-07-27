Sam Lowes: Toprak Razgatlioglu in “different race” but “really happy” with Hungary WorldSBK podiums

Sam Lowes was on the podium in both races on Sunday at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Sam Lowes, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
A pair of podiums for Sam Lowes on Sunday at Balaton Park marked some WorldSBK redemption for the British rider after crashing from second in Race 1.

Lowes’ Race 2 podium on Sunday was his first in a full-length World Superbike race. He didn’t have the pace of the two riders ahead of him, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega, but he was stronger than the rest.

“I’m really happy with the double-podium today,” said Lowes, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Hungary.

“I expected it wet, woke up with it wet, wet Warm Up; but, actually, a dry-ish Superpole Race and dry Race 2. That’s always better for all the riders to have a dry race.

“To come out with two podiums, I’m really happy.

“I struggled a little bit more in the long race, maybe missing the second half of yesterday – because of the crash – I lost a bit of data. But still really happy.

“Bulega was quicker than me but not a massive step, I managed to learn a little bit and not lose too much. Toprak [Razgatlioglu], okay, was in a different race.

“But really happy with that, really happy with my performance this first half of the season and each weekend I feel like we’re getting a little bit stronger.”

Lowes’ Race 2 podium came after his third successive Superpole Race podium in the morning. That came thanks, in part, to Lowes’ authority in deciding his tyre choice for the race which took place on a damp but drying track.

“When I went to the grid, I came to the grid and my first initial feeling was for dry tyres and dry bikes so I said to the guys to go in that direction and if it rains again it’s a gamble,” Lowes explained.

“In the end, many riders went with this and it was the correct call. When I got to the front – Toprak made a small mistake and then Petrucci was on intermediates so I managed to overtake him – I had a little bit of a gap, which obviously Toprak caught quite fast.

“But, after yesterday’s crash, I didn’t want to take too much risk and I think, unless you’re at 100 per cent, it’s difficult to stay in front of Toprak.

“So, I was happy with second place.”

