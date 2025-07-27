Christian Lundgaard comes back onto track in seventh while O'Ward is in 10th.
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey race at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates of the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey race at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!
He came out just in front of Callum Ilott who had been in front before he had pitted himself. He's really pushing to stay in front on his new hards.
He goes onto hards - he might be able to undercut Lundgaard but imagine both him and Herta will pit soon.
O'Ward doesn't look that quick right now with Newgarden looking ready to get through should the moment be put before him. This would drop him to fifth while his championship rival, Alex Palou, leads.
The alternate strategy cars have now filtered back down to the bottom for now which means Palou leads followed by Herta and Lundgaard.
The alternate strategy cars are now struggling to stay with the cars around them.
He drops back into 21st.
Great move by Palou who makes a wonderful move around the outside.
Palou is closely stalking Siegel now - expect him to breeze past in a moment.
A great performance from Callum Ilott so far who has moved up 20 places thanks to an early pitstop and help from Cautions. He sits in fourth.
He has just under a second on Palou. Scott Dixon sits in third. The alternate strategy is looking good for the time being.
Lundgaard has breezed by O'Ward on restart for sixth. No papaya rules in Laguna Seca.
Palou is in second - big slide from Siegel on green flag but holds onto first. This is the first time he has led the field.
Kyle Kirkwood gave a big smack to Rinus VeeKay from behind which sent him off.
Herta came out of the pits just in front of O'Ward and just as the McLaren driver looked ready to make a move, the caution was called. Strange they left it so long.
No Caution is out just yet but Palou and herta jump into the pits to cover off O'Ward.
He's out on softs. Will Herta react? O'Ward comes out in 13th.
Both McLaughlin and Rahal have pitted in reaction to Malukas - they have both come out in front but Malukas has the pace advantage and gets through on McLaughlin.
He takes off his hard tyres for softs.
Scott Dixon has passed VeeKay for 15th. He is the lead car out of the drivers who have already pitted.
David Malukas ran wide out of T5 which has allowed both Rahal and Scott McLaughlin to have a sniff at his seventh place.
Graham Rahal has begun to catch back up to David Malukas after he was shouldered off by the AJ Foyt driver before the last Caution.
He looks quicker but unable to get through on him.
He has blistering pace right now. O'Ward needs to get through on Herta if he wants to catch.
Palou leads once more but O'Ward looks closer to Herta on restart.