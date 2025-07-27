Alex Palou driving around Laguna Seca.
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey race at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!

27 Jul 2025
21:38
Lundgaard ahead of O'Ward comfortably

Christian Lundgaard comes back onto track in seventh while O'Ward is in 10th.

21:35
Ilott is fighting O'Ward hard

He came out just in front of Callum Ilott who had been in front before he had pitted himself. He's really pushing to stay in front on his new hards.

21:31
O'Ward pits

He goes onto hards - he might be able to undercut Lundgaard but imagine both him and Herta will pit soon.

21:30
Newgarden chases O'Ward

O'Ward doesn't look that quick right now with Newgarden looking ready to get through should the moment be put before him. This would drop him to fifth while his championship rival, Alex Palou, leads.

21:27
Ilott also pits

The alternate strategy cars have now filtered back down to the bottom for now which means Palou leads followed by Herta and Lundgaard.

21:24
Herta passes Dixon

The alternate strategy cars are now struggling to stay with the cars around them.

21:23
Siegel pits

He drops back into 21st.

21:21
Palou overtakes around the outside of T3

Great move by Palou who makes a wonderful move around the outside.

21:20
Palou looks to get through

Palou is closely stalking Siegel now - expect him to breeze past in a moment.

21:18
Callum Ilott up 20 places

A great performance from Callum Ilott so far who has moved up 20 places thanks to an early pitstop and help from Cautions. He sits in fourth.

21:16
Siegel still leads

He has just under a second on Palou. Scott Dixon sits in third. The alternate strategy is looking good for the time being.

21:14
Lundgaard not helping O'Ward

Lundgaard has breezed by O'Ward on restart for sixth. No papaya rules in Laguna Seca.

21:12
Siegel leads the field

Palou is in second - big slide from Siegel on green flag but holds onto first. This is the first time he has led the field.

21:10
Kirkwood shunted VeeKay

Kyle Kirkwood gave a big smack to Rinus VeeKay from behind which sent him off.

21:08
Caution called

Herta came out of the pits just in front of O'Ward and just as the McLaren driver looked ready to make a move, the caution was called. Strange they left it so long.

21:06
Rinus VeeKay in the gravel

No Caution is out just yet but Palou and herta jump into the pits to cover off O'Ward.

21:04
O'Ward pits

He's out on softs. Will Herta react? O'Ward comes out in 13th.

21:03
Scott McLaughlin and Graham Rahal react to Malukas

Both McLaughlin and Rahal have pitted in reaction to Malukas - they have both come out in front but Malukas has the pace advantage and gets through on McLaughlin.

21:01
David Malukas pits

He takes off his hard tyres for softs.

21:01
Rinus Veekay duels with Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon has passed VeeKay for 15th. He is the lead car out of the drivers who have already pitted.

21:00
Malukas runs wide

David Malukas ran wide out of T5 which has allowed both Rahal and Scott McLaughlin to have a sniff at his seventh place.

20:59
Rahal closing back in on Malukas

Graham Rahal has begun to catch back up to David Malukas after he was shouldered off by the AJ Foyt driver before the last Caution.

20:56
O'Ward looks frustrated behind Herta

He looks quicker but unable to get through on him.

20:54
Palou leads by 2.5s

He has blistering pace right now. O'Ward needs to get through on Herta if he wants to catch.

20:52
Green again

Palou leads once more but O'Ward looks closer to Herta on restart.

