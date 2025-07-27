Oscar Piastri has admitted he had to take “some risks” when pulling off his race-winning overtake on Lando Norris at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Piastri took the lead of the race at Spa-Francorchamps when it finally got underway on Lap 5.

The Australian slipstreamed Norris on the long run down to Les Combes after a strong exit from Turn 1.

It was suggested that Norris was nursing a battery on the first lap of racing, but the McLaren driver dismissed that theory when speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race.

Piastri controlled the race from the front, managing his medium tyres to claim his sixth victory of the 2025 F1 season.

Piastri conceded that he had to be “committed” to ensure he got ahead of his F1 title rival.

“I had to be committed,” Piastri said. “I got a good run out of Turn 1 and then I could stay very close through Eau Rouge.

“It was not the easiest. There were a few moments but then I could stay super close out of there.

“The actual overtake itself was reasonably straightforward. I could get ahead before the braking zone. Leading up to it, it took some risks.”

Piastri assesses F1 title battle

It was an important win for Oscar Piastri, who now leads Norris in the drivers’ standings by 16 points.

Recent momentum had been on Norris’ side, winning back-to-back races in Austria and Britain.

Piastri felt that he could have won those races had things gone his way.

Piastri showed great race pace at the Red Bull Ring but couldn’t make the move stick on Norris.

He led at Silverstone, but a 10-second penalty for a Safety Car offence handed Norris a victory on home soil.

“I think so. I think the last couple of weeks I’ve felt very good in how I’ve driven and the pace I’ve had just not ultimately pulled it off,” Piastri added.

“Austria, the pace was good but my race craft had room for improvement. Silverstone, we know what happened there. To finally get the win this weekend is a really nice feeling.

“I felt like qualifying wasn’t the best but the race I did everything as well as I could have so I am very happy.”