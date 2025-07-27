Uccio Salucci predicts Pedro Acosta’s next move - and it’s not VR46

VR46 guess what the future holds for Pedro Acosta but "never say never"

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta will not end up at VR46, Uccio Salucci predicts.

KTM rider Acosta has been heavily linked with the VR46 MotoGP team in 2026.

Italian media has claimed that team owner Valentino Rossi has identified signing Acosta as the best way to stop Marc Marquez winning a 10th world title next year.

But Acosta is still contracted by KTM who won’t idly stand by and let him leave.

VR46’s Salucci admitted he had a coffee with Acosta who enquired about the team’s future riders. But they plan to back Franco Morbidelli with a new contract.

Pedro Acosta to VR46 in 2027?

Pedro Acosta might be forced to wait until 2027 to find a better bike.

Salucci was asked if VR46 could sign Acosta in 2027, but he told Sky Italia: "It's difficult.

“At the end of 2026 all the contracts expire, so it seems difficult to me that Acosta can come to our team.

“Then never say never, if there is a chance we will certainly talk about it next year, let's see.

“But all the contracts are freed: Yamaha, Honda, factory Ducati come to mind.

“At that point someone like Pedro goes there, in a factory team as it should be.”

Although much can change in the next year before the contracts for 2027 are negotiated and signed, Acosta would be hot property for every manufacturer.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo would be among the coveted names to be on the market - unless they can be tied down by their employers beforehand.

But Acosta will certainly be of interest to KTM’s rivals unless the Austrian brand can prove their worth to him.

2027 also represents a new era of regulations for MotoGP.

Acosta has, at least, entered this summer’s break after a very productive round at Brno.

KTM experienced somewhat of a breakthrough, which was a long time coming, at the Czech MotoGP where Acosta finished on the podium on the Saturday and the Sunday.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

