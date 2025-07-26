Franco Morbidelli is uncertain about his MotoGP future - but his team have pledged loyalty towards him despite meeting a potential replacement for a coffee.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta was treated to Italian hospitality by VR46’s Uccio Salucci when he enquired about their bike for 2026.

VR46 have one factory Ducati bike, which is currently Fabio di Giannantonio’s, and he is contracted for next year. But Morbidelli, who rides a year-old version, is out of contract this year so there is a vacancy to ride a Ducati.

“I honestly don’t know what the future holds for me,” admitted Morbidelli to GPOne before the Czech MotoGP.

“Certainly the time to say goodbye to the sport is far away and I would like to end up here in MotoGP, because it would mean having maintained a high level as a rider and professionalism.

“By this I don’t want to say that World Superbike Championship is a ‘B series’, but riders are required to have a different way of being that I know, since I come from that paddock, but that I am no longer used to.”

Acosta has been routinely mentioned as a future VR46 rider, and the team have regularly failed to slam the door shut on him.

However, Salucci claims they are keen on tying Morbidelli into a fresh agreement.

"I don't hide the fact that at some point we spoke with Acosta, we listened,” Salucci told Sky Italia.

“There were a lot of rumours in the paddock, we had a chat because you can't help but listen to someone like Pedro. That said, it goes a long way from there to come and race with us.

“[After the Czech MotoGP] we will start talking to Morbidelli's management about his future next year with us. Let's start having a chat and we will update you shortly.

“We like Franco, let's try to find an agreement. With Acosta it was a chat, a coffee..."

Franco Morbidelli claims rider market rumours 'are fun'

Franco Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli has had to go about his business with constant reminders that his race seat could be touted to other riders. But he insists it hasn’t been distracting.

“It’s fun, it’s not a pain in the a***,” he told GPOne. “A lot of things are moving in the ‘undergrowth’ at this time in the championship.

“The fact that Acosta’s name is being attached to our bikes and team means that our reality is highly coveted by one of the youngest and most talented riders in the paddock.

“All of this gives me awareness of the reality I am in and I like it because it allows me to raise the bar even higher within the team.

“Not only that, all this gives me motivation as well as enjoyment in doing my job.”

Acosta has voiced his dissatisfaction with the competitiveness of his KTM all year, but they enjoyed a breakthrough weekend in Brno when he finished on the podium in the sprint and in the grand prix.

Acosta is also tied into a long-term contact with KTM who won’t want to watch him walk away.

Morbidelli is impressively sixth in the MotoGP standings, three points behind teammate Di Giannantonio.

This season has largely allowed Morbidelli to remind the MotoGP community of his talent, after several below-par years on an uncompetitive Yamaha, then last season while recovering from a serious crash.