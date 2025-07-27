Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez may not be the best of friends. Their rivalry—spanning iconic duels, controversial clashes, and tense paddock moments—has defined a generation of MotoGP. But for one rider, Franco Morbidelli, both legends played a pivotal role in his career.

Morbidelli is one of the earliest products of the VR46 Academy, Rossi’s ambitious project to nurture young Italian talent. He made his Grand Prix debut in 2013 with Gresini Racing in Moto2, entering the paddock under Rossi’s wing at just 18 years old.

In 2017, Morbidelli made history as VR46’s first grand prix world champion, clinching the Moto2 title with Marc VDS. The following year, he stepped up to MotoGP with the same team—becoming Rossi’s first protégé to make it to the premier class.

His finest MotoGP season came in the shortened 2020 calendar, where a late-season surge saw him finish runner-up to Joan Mir’s Suzuki. Despite riding the older-spec Yamaha, Morbidelli took three wins and emerged as a title contender in a chaotic year.

Five years later, in 2025, the circle came full as Franco Morbidelli finally joined Rossi’s own VR46 Racing Team, lining up alongside fellow Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio.

A hand from Valentino Rossi

Franco Morbidelli, Valentino Rossi

In an interview with Italian outlet GPOne, Morbidelli reflected on the early days of his career and the crucial support Valentino Rossi offered.

“I was very young, I was 18, and that was one of the greatest lessons that Vale gave me," he said.

"When one is in trouble, as was normal for me at that time, he is given a hand and I will always be grateful for what was his hand."

That helping hand propelled him into the grand prix paddock. But another unexpected act of kindness—this time from Rossi’s fiercest rival, Marc Marquez—would leave an even deeper impact years later.

'Marc Marquez picked me up that day'

After several difficult seasons with Yamaha, plagued by injuries and struggles on the uncompetitive YZR-M1, Morbidelli signed with Pramac Ducati for the 2024 season, hoping for a reset. But before the season even began, a terrifying crash during a Superbike training session in Portimão nearly changed everything.

Morbidelli had a nasty accident on his Panigale V4, lying unconscious in the gravel as the Marquez brothers were the first to arrive at the scene. Marc Marquez quickly loosened Morbidelli’s helmet strap, allowing him to breathe again.

“I don’t remember anything at all. I carry with me the apprehension of all the people who were by my side, including Marquez who picked me up that day on the track,” Morbidelli said.

“I don’t remember anything at all about the event. All this made me reflect and I came to the conclusion that it is very important not to make such mistakes.

“I owe him so much because at that moment I was out of breath and he unfastened my helmet. At that moment I regained my breath. If I had not been able to resume breathing, I would have had very important permanent damage.”

In a sport where rivalries often dominate headlines, Franco Morbidelli’s story is a reminder that humanity and respect endure.