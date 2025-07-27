2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round five of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, where Scott Redding took a first win as Bradley Ray crashed out.

Scott Redding, British Superbikes, 2025, Brands Hatch
Scott Redding, British Superbikes, 2025, Brands Hatch
British Superbikes kicked off day two at Brands Hatch with the sprint race, where Scott Redding took his first ever win at the track after Bradley Ray slipped out of the lead.

After his fastest laps while chasing Ray in the first race, Redding launched from pole position, but Ray had immediately moved ahead from second by Paddock Hill Bend.

From there the Raceways rider had looked to break, but had Redding locked on behind. Even closer after a safety car, the Hager PBM rider admitted to a cautious restart when the safety car pulled in, unsure of the rules after his WSBK time away, opting to tuck in behind again.

The pressure from the Ducati rider was unrelenting - leading to a first blot on the copybook for Ray after a dream start to his season. 

After breaking the lap record just before as the pace heated up trying to stay ahead, at Westfield on lap ten the 2022 champion was uncharacteristically wide, almost recovering, before ending up running off sideways, tumbling along beside his Yamaha.

That left the track clear ahead for Redding who handled Ryde approaching over the closing stages to take the chequered flag ahead by 0.339s for his first win on his return to British Superbikes and his first in BSB at Brands Hatch.

A front row start for Kyle Ryde was soon absorbed after a poor start. Arguably the rider who benefited the most from the safety car arriving, the Nitrous Competitions OMG rider took his second chance. 

Having fallen back to fifth behind Kent and Iddon, the reigning champion had worked back past the Kawasaki at the time the car arrived, and when it returned to the pits, took his second chance with a quick pass on Kent at Paddock Hill Bend on his way to second.

If Ryde was the winner, then Kent started as the loser in the laps after the safety car, with his tyres dropping off and a brake issue seeing him slip to fifth. Fighting back, the McAMS Yamaha rider fought his way back past Iddon for third, completing the podium at the track where the #52 took his only British Superbikes win to date.

Iddon was once again the best of the rest, and the top Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock as his improved form continued- but only just, with teammate Max Cook just 0.067s behind at the finish.

Rory Skinner was close behind in sixth for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati, with Andrew Irwin at the back of the same group in seventh for Honda.

Lee Jackson lead the next battle over the line for eighth for DAO Honda, just ahead of Leon Haslam, back in business for Moto Rapido Ducati after his bike issues on Saturday in ninth, with Josh Brookes, who was a faller in morning warm-up, in the middle of the track, red flagging that session, showing no ill effects as he rose back into the top ten.
 

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)17m 18.601s
2Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.339s
3Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.879s
4Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+2.945s
5Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+3.012s
6Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+3.199s
7Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.613s
8Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+5.694s
9Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+5.705s
10Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+5.766s
11Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+9.612s
12Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+10.477s
13Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+14.034s
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+14.101s
15Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+14.248s
16John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+15.211s
17Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+15.278s
18Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+20.975s
19Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+21.018s
20Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+24.405
21Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)DNF
22Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNF
23Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)DNF
24Lewis RolloGBRSencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)DNS
25Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNS

Fraser Rogers was a distant eleventh for TAG Honda, ahead of top rookie Scott Swann in twelfth, with main rival John McPhee out of the points again.

Luke Hedger just held 13th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda.

After his many engine changes and issues over the first two days of the meeting, Storm Stacey got seven laps in during warm-up, with an old engine. From the back of the grid again, the Bathams BMW rider powered his way up to an impressive 14th by the end of the race.

The final point went to Billy McConnell in 15th.


Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Old Lap Record: Tommy Bridewell (Honda, 2024) 1m 24.767s
New Lap Record: Bradley Ray ( Yamaha, 2025) 1m 24.466s

Brands Hatch in 2024:

Round 6:

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G. Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)
Race1: 1 Kent (2 Vickers, 3 Bridewell)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Tommy Bridewell’s crash at the last corner, Clark Curve, saw him be the first to exit the race on lap five, shortly before Charlie Nesbitt came off at Hawthorn Bend, causing the safety car. Ray was the only other faller.

Lewis Rollo and Richard Kerr both did not start the race, while Peter Hickman and Glenn Irwin remain long term absentees.

Championship Standings

Ray still leads, without adding to his tally on 210 points. Ryde drops the gap from 56 to 40 points, now on 170.

Skinner remains third overall (140) with Haslam fourth (129) and Bridewell fifth (111). A DNF for the former champion and a podium for Kent sees him close in , going over the 110 point benchmark, on 102 points.

Scott Redding is now 15th with 53 points after just five races over Knockhill and Brands.

McPhee remains top rookie still on 29 while Swann nears on 23, now just six points between the rivals.

