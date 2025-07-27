2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (2)

British Superbikes kicked off day two at Brands Hatch with the sprint race, where Scott Redding took his first ever win at the track after Bradley Ray slipped out of the lead.

After his fastest laps while chasing Ray in the first race, Redding launched from pole position, but Ray had immediately moved ahead from second by Paddock Hill Bend.

From there the Raceways rider had looked to break, but had Redding locked on behind. Even closer after a safety car, the Hager PBM rider admitted to a cautious restart when the safety car pulled in, unsure of the rules after his WSBK time away, opting to tuck in behind again.

The pressure from the Ducati rider was unrelenting - leading to a first blot on the copybook for Ray after a dream start to his season.

After breaking the lap record just before as the pace heated up trying to stay ahead, at Westfield on lap ten the 2022 champion was uncharacteristically wide, almost recovering, before ending up running off sideways, tumbling along beside his Yamaha.

That left the track clear ahead for Redding who handled Ryde approaching over the closing stages to take the chequered flag ahead by 0.339s for his first win on his return to British Superbikes and his first in BSB at Brands Hatch.

A front row start for Kyle Ryde was soon absorbed after a poor start. Arguably the rider who benefited the most from the safety car arriving, the Nitrous Competitions OMG rider took his second chance.

Having fallen back to fifth behind Kent and Iddon, the reigning champion had worked back past the Kawasaki at the time the car arrived, and when it returned to the pits, took his second chance with a quick pass on Kent at Paddock Hill Bend on his way to second.

If Ryde was the winner, then Kent started as the loser in the laps after the safety car, with his tyres dropping off and a brake issue seeing him slip to fifth. Fighting back, the McAMS Yamaha rider fought his way back past Iddon for third, completing the podium at the track where the #52 took his only British Superbikes win to date.

Iddon was once again the best of the rest, and the top Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock as his improved form continued- but only just, with teammate Max Cook just 0.067s behind at the finish.

Rory Skinner was close behind in sixth for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati, with Andrew Irwin at the back of the same group in seventh for Honda.

Lee Jackson lead the next battle over the line for eighth for DAO Honda, just ahead of Leon Haslam, back in business for Moto Rapido Ducati after his bike issues on Saturday in ninth, with Josh Brookes, who was a faller in morning warm-up, in the middle of the track, red flagging that session, showing no ill effects as he rose back into the top ten.



2025 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 17m 18.601s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.339s 3 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.879s 4 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +2.945s 5 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +3.012s 6 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +3.199s 7 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +3.613s 8 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +5.694s 9 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +5.705s 10 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +5.766s 11 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +9.612s 12 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +10.477s 13 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +14.034s 14 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +14.101s 15 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +14.248s 16 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +15.211s 17 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +15.278s 18 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +20.975s 19 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +21.018s 20 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +24.405 21 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) DNF 22 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 23 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 24 Lewis Rollo GBR Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia) DNS 25 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNS

Fraser Rogers was a distant eleventh for TAG Honda, ahead of top rookie Scott Swann in twelfth, with main rival John McPhee out of the points again.

Luke Hedger just held 13th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda.

After his many engine changes and issues over the first two days of the meeting, Storm Stacey got seven laps in during warm-up, with an old engine. From the back of the grid again, the Bathams BMW rider powered his way up to an impressive 14th by the end of the race.

The final point went to Billy McConnell in 15th.



Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Old Lap Record: Tommy Bridewell (Honda, 2024) 1m 24.767s

New Lap Record: Bradley Ray ( Yamaha, 2025) 1m 24.466s

Brands Hatch in 2024:

Round 6:

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G. Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)

Race1: 1 Kent (2 Vickers, 3 Bridewell)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Tommy Bridewell’s crash at the last corner, Clark Curve, saw him be the first to exit the race on lap five, shortly before Charlie Nesbitt came off at Hawthorn Bend, causing the safety car. Ray was the only other faller.

Lewis Rollo and Richard Kerr both did not start the race, while Peter Hickman and Glenn Irwin remain long term absentees.

Championship Standings

Ray still leads, without adding to his tally on 210 points. Ryde drops the gap from 56 to 40 points, now on 170.

Skinner remains third overall (140) with Haslam fourth (129) and Bridewell fifth (111). A DNF for the former champion and a podium for Kent sees him close in , going over the 110 point benchmark, on 102 points.

Scott Redding is now 15th with 53 points after just five races over Knockhill and Brands.

McPhee remains top rookie still on 29 while Swann nears on 23, now just six points between the rivals.