2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Full results from Race 2 at the 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.317
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.154
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.297
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18.752
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|28.052
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|29.220
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|30.337
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|30.692
|10
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|33.714
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|35.239
|12
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|38.979
|13
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|39.289
|14
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|55.514
|15
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|55.659
|16
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:17.954
|17
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.535
