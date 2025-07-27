2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Full results from Race 2 at the 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from Race 2 at Balaton Park for the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Full World Superbike results from Balaton Park Race 2 are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R10.317
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R13.154
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1.297
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R118.752
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99828.052
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R29.220
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99830.337
9Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R130.692
10Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R33.714
11Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R35.239
12Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R138.979
13Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R139.289
14Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R155.514
15Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R55.659
16Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:17.954
17Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.535

