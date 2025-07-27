2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

Championship standings after the second full length race at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu won the race by 10 seconds, and his championship lead over Nicolo Bulega now stands at 26 points.

Bulega maintains second place after yet another P2 finish in Race 2. He's 148 points ahead of Danilo Petrucci, whose fourth place contrasts with a DNF for Alvaro Bautista.

Petrucci is now 15 points clear in third place, but over Andrea Locatelli now, the Yamaha rider finishing Race 2 in fifth place and passing Bautista by one point in the standings.