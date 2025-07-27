2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Balaton Park in Hungary.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Championship standings after the second full length race at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu won the race by 10 seconds, and his championship lead over Nicolo Bulega now stands at 26 points.

Bulega maintains second place after yet another P2 finish in Race 2. He's 148 points ahead of Danilo Petrucci, whose fourth place contrasts with a DNF for Alvaro Bautista.

Petrucci is now 15 points clear in third place, but over Andrea Locatelli now, the Yamaha rider finishing Race 2 in fifth place and passing Bautista by one point in the standings.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Hungarian Round | Round 8, Race 2

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Points

1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR407
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R381
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R233
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1218
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R217
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R156
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R112
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998105
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R87
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99885
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R177
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R176
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR70
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR67
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R64
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R137
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R27
20Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R18
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R117
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R16
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R4
24Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
25Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
26Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
27Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
29Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0

