2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Balaton Park in Hungary.
Championship standings after the second full length race at the Hungarian WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu won the race by 10 seconds, and his championship lead over Nicolo Bulega now stands at 26 points.
Bulega maintains second place after yet another P2 finish in Race 2. He's 148 points ahead of Danilo Petrucci, whose fourth place contrasts with a DNF for Alvaro Bautista.
Petrucci is now 15 points clear in third place, but over Andrea Locatelli now, the Yamaha rider finishing Race 2 in fifth place and passing Bautista by one point in the standings.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Hungarian Round | Round 8, Race 2
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|407
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|381
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|233
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|218
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|217
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|156
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|112
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|105
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|87
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|85
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|77
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|76
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|70
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|67
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|64
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|37
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|27
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|24
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|25
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|26
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|27
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|29
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
