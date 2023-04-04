F1 points system: How does point scoring work? How many points for a race win?

Since the start of F1 in 1950, points have been awarded at the end of races with the collective totals determining the winner of the drivers’ and constructors’ titles.

The points system has changed over the years with F1’s current way of handing out points being in place since 2010.

Points system in 2023

Currently, points are awarded to the top 10 finishers:

1st – 25

2nd – 18

3rd – 15

4th – 12

5th – 10

6th – 8

7th – 6

8th – 4

9th – 2

10th – 1

A point is also awarded to the driver who sets the fastest lap provided they finish inside the top 10.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

F1 is holding six Sprint races in 2023. Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the Sprint:

1st – 8

2nd – 7

3rd – 6

4th – 5

5th – 4

6th – 3

7th – 2

8th – 1

Since the introduction of the current points system in 2010, the only major change came in 2014, for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Double points were awarded for the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the winner - Lewis Hamilton - scoring 50.

How are points awarded if the race is cancelled?

For races between two laps and 25 per cent scheduled distance only the top five will be given points: 6-4-3-2-1.

For races between 25 per cent but under 50 per cent points will be given to the top nine: 13-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1

For races between 50 per cent but under 75 per cent points will be given to the top 10: 19-14-12-9-8-6-5-3-2-1.

Points systems over the years

There have been various points systems over the years in F1.

F1 points systems Years 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th FL 1950 - 1959 8 6 4 3 2 1 1 1960 8 6 4 3 2 1 1961-1990 9 6 4 3 2 1 1991-2002 10 6 4 3 2 1 2003-2009 10 8 6 5 4 3 2 1 2010-2018 25 18 15 12 10 8 6 4 2 1 2019- 25 18 15 12 10 8 6 4 2 1 1

F1 points records

Lewis Hamilton currently holds the record for the most points obtained - 4323.5.

Michael Schumacher scored 1566 across his F1 career but due to the change in system in 2010, his career total when adjusted is 3961 (second overall).

Hamilton has the record number of consecutive points finishes - 48 - starting at the 2018 British Grand Prix until the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Schumacher has the record for the highest percentage of points in one season (144 out of 170).

For constructors’, Mercedes hold that record, scoring 703 out of the maximum 817 available in 2015.