IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway
Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' standings following the IndyCar 2025 Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway:
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Álex Palou
|515
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|386
|3
|Scott Dixon
|342
|4
|Kyle Kirkwood
|335
|5
|Christian Lundgaard
|300
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|298
|7
|Marcus Armstrong
|267
|8
|Will Power
|244
|9
|Colton Herta
|244
|10
|Santino Ferrucci
|237
|11
|David Malukas
|237
|12
|Scott McLaughlin
|234
|13
|Rinus VeeKay
|211
|14
|Josef Newgarden
|207
|15
|Christian Rasmussen
|207
|16
|Alexander Rossi
|194
|17
|Kyffin Simpson
|191
|18
|Conor Daly
|184
|19
|Graham Rahal
|169
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|164
|21
|Nolan Siegel
|155
|22
|Louis Foster
|150
|23
|Robert Shwartzman
|145
|24
|Sting Ray Robb
|120
|25
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|115
|26
|Callum Ilott
|111
|27
|Jacob Abel
|88
|28
|Takuma Sato
|36
|29
|Helio Castroneves
|20
|30
|Ed Carpenter
|16
|31
|Jack Harvey
|12
|32
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|10
|33
|Kyle Larson
|6
|34
|Marco Andretti
|5
Alex Palou continues to extend his lead at the top with his nearest rival, Pato O'Ward, 129 points behind.
O'Ward took second in the championship after his win on Saturday from Kyle Kirkwood whose poor weekend has seen him continue to slip down the order.
Third in the standings after the Synk 275, Kirkwood has now slipped behind Scott Dixon who finished second behind Palou on Sunday.
Seven points behind Dixon, it seems he will need a miracle to get anywhere near Palou with 180 points between the two.
After his first podium finish this year, Marcus Armstrong has jumped up from ninth to seventh with a total of 267 points.
This has allowed him to overtake Colton Herta and Will Power who both didn't finish the race.
Will Power retired early on after an engine issue while Herta suffered a tire failure which saw him crash into the wall. This was the third tire failure Andretti saw across the two races with all three Andretti drivers crashing out because of it at one point.
Power and Herta both sit on 244 points with Power in eighth and Herta in ninth.
Right behind them, Santino Ferrucci and David Malukas also sit on equal points with each having 237 in total.