IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway

Updated IndyCar drivers' world championship standings following the 2025 Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway.

Alex Palou builds on his championship lead after the 2025 IndyCar Farm to Finish 275.
Alex Palou builds on his championship lead after the 2025 IndyCar Farm to Finish 275.

Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' standings following the IndyCar 2025 Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway:

RankDriverPoints
1Álex Palou515
2Pato O'Ward386
3Scott Dixon342
4Kyle Kirkwood335
5Christian Lundgaard300
6Felix Rosenqvist298
7Marcus Armstrong267
8Will Power244
9Colton Herta244
10Santino Ferrucci237
11David Malukas237
12Scott McLaughlin234
13Rinus VeeKay211
14Josef Newgarden207
15Christian Rasmussen207
16Alexander Rossi194
17Kyffin Simpson191
18Conor Daly184
19Graham Rahal169
20Marcus Ericsson164
21Nolan Siegel155
22Louis Foster150
23Robert Shwartzman145
24Sting Ray Robb120
25Devlin DeFrancesco115
26Callum Ilott111
27Jacob Abel88
28Takuma Sato36
29Helio Castroneves20
30Ed Carpenter16
31Jack Harvey12
32Ryan Hunter-Reay10
33Kyle Larson6
34Marco Andretti5

Alex Palou continues to extend his lead at the top with his nearest rival, Pato O'Ward, 129 points behind. 

O'Ward took second in the championship after his win on Saturday from Kyle Kirkwood whose poor weekend has seen him continue to slip down the order.

Third in the standings after the Synk 275, Kirkwood has now slipped behind Scott Dixon who finished second behind Palou on Sunday. 

Seven points behind Dixon, it seems he will need a miracle to get anywhere near Palou with 180 points between the two.

After his first podium finish this year, Marcus Armstrong has jumped up from ninth to seventh with a total of 267 points. 

This has allowed him to overtake Colton Herta and Will Power who both didn't finish the race.

Will Power retired early on after an engine issue while Herta suffered a tire failure which saw him crash into the wall. This was the third tire failure Andretti saw across the two races with all three Andretti drivers crashing out because of it at one point.

Power and Herta both sit on 244 points with Power in eighth and Herta in ninth.

Right behind them, Santino Ferrucci and David Malukas also sit on equal points with each having 237 in total.

In this article

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar News
20m ago
IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway
Alex Palou builds on his championship lead after the 2025 IndyCar Farm to Finish 275.
Le Mans Results
21m ago
6 Hours of Sao Paulo - Full World Endurance Championship race results
Track action
Le Mans Race Report
29m ago
Sao Paulo World Endurance Championship: Cadillac scores maiden win
Cadillac leads
IndyCar News
1h ago
David Malukas calls IndyCar Iowa race two 'hardest I've had to work for P4'
Malukas finished P4 at the Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway.
IndyCar News
1h ago
2025 Indycar Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway - Race Results
Alex palou wins the 2025 IndyCar Farm to Finish at Iowa Speedway.

More News

IndyCar News
3h ago
Scott McLaughlin hit out by Devlin Defrancesco from IndyCar Iowa Race Two
Scott McLaughlin is already out of the Farm to Finish 275.
WSBK News
4h ago
Start issues cost Nicolo Bulega at UK WorldSBK: “Three races, three bad starts”
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
4h ago
“Gap more important than the position” for Alvaro Bautista at UK WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar
5h ago
2025 IndyCar Farm to Finish 275 race at Iowa Speedway LIVE UPDATES!
Alex Palou will start on pole for the 2025 Farm to Finish 275.
MotoGP News
5h ago
Pecco Bagnaia needs “two or three steps forward” after lucky German MotoGP podium
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP