IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway

Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' standings following the IndyCar 2025 Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway:

Rank Driver Points 1 Álex Palou 515 2 Pato O'Ward 386 3 Scott Dixon 342 4 Kyle Kirkwood 335 5 Christian Lundgaard 300 6 Felix Rosenqvist 298 7 Marcus Armstrong 267 8 Will Power 244 9 Colton Herta 244 10 Santino Ferrucci 237 11 David Malukas 237 12 Scott McLaughlin 234 13 Rinus VeeKay 211 14 Josef Newgarden 207 15 Christian Rasmussen 207 16 Alexander Rossi 194 17 Kyffin Simpson 191 18 Conor Daly 184 19 Graham Rahal 169 20 Marcus Ericsson 164 21 Nolan Siegel 155 22 Louis Foster 150 23 Robert Shwartzman 145 24 Sting Ray Robb 120 25 Devlin DeFrancesco 115 26 Callum Ilott 111 27 Jacob Abel 88 28 Takuma Sato 36 29 Helio Castroneves 20 30 Ed Carpenter 16 31 Jack Harvey 12 32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 10 33 Kyle Larson 6 34 Marco Andretti 5

Alex Palou continues to extend his lead at the top with his nearest rival, Pato O'Ward, 129 points behind.

O'Ward took second in the championship after his win on Saturday from Kyle Kirkwood whose poor weekend has seen him continue to slip down the order.

Third in the standings after the Synk 275, Kirkwood has now slipped behind Scott Dixon who finished second behind Palou on Sunday.

Seven points behind Dixon, it seems he will need a miracle to get anywhere near Palou with 180 points between the two.

After his first podium finish this year, Marcus Armstrong has jumped up from ninth to seventh with a total of 267 points.

This has allowed him to overtake Colton Herta and Will Power who both didn't finish the race.

Will Power retired early on after an engine issue while Herta suffered a tire failure which saw him crash into the wall. This was the third tire failure Andretti saw across the two races with all three Andretti drivers crashing out because of it at one point.

Power and Herta both sit on 244 points with Power in eighth and Herta in ninth.

Right behind them, Santino Ferrucci and David Malukas also sit on equal points with each having 237 in total.