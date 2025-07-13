Scott McLaughlin hit out by Devlin Defrancesco from IndyCar Iowa Race Two

Scott McLaughlin is out of the Farm to Finish 275 after Devlin Defrancesco clipped the driver while losing the car out of a bottom of a turn on lap one.

Defrancesco hit the rear of McLaughlin which seems to have damaged his car and caused him to have to pull up on the track’s infield.

This is McLaughlin’s second crash this weekend after he lost the car himself in qualifying and set no lap time to qualify for either race.

This meant that McLaughlin started from last in both races but had a stellar recovery in the Synk 275 to finish a superb fourth.

In the pitlane, McLaughlin said: "Yeah, it sucks. I was really excited for today. I think I got caught up in someone else's accident, so there's only so much you can do to avoid.

"I would have just gone through [and] probably would have gone through unscathed, but I clipped there and. unfortunately it is what it is.

"There's a couple of negatives this weekend but we'll take it positively yesterday and this charge in Toronto."

McLaughlin had already made four places before the incident and the team looks to be quick to fix the car to see if they can try and get him back out.

After the race on Saturday, McLaughlin said: “Not often P4 feels like a win but today it does. Amazing job by the whole team, the 2 crew, 12 crew and the #Thirsty3s all jumped in to get us sorted before the race. Can’t thank them all enough. Great to get a result. Ready to do it all again tomorrow!".

It seems a different story was scripted today for McLaughlin however as Defrancesco’s mistake robbed the Kiwi from being able to do the same in the second race of the weekend.

This is the second incident between the two this year with McLaughlin and Defrancesco colliding at Thermal early in the season.

The crash led to a heated conversation between the two drivers at the time where they both argued either was at fault.