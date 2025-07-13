Nolan Siegel declared not fit for IndyCar Farm to Finish 275

Nolan Siegel will not compete in the second race at Iowa Speedway this weekend after yesterday's crash.

Nolan Siegel will not race in the Farm to Finish 275.
Nolan Siegel will not race in the Farm to Finish 275.

IndyCar has confirmed that Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel will not race in the Farm to Finish 275 later today after he has not been cleared by the series' medical team.

No driver will replace Siegel in the car, Arrow McLaren has confirmed.

Involved in a late crash that brought out a red flag in yesterday's Synk 275 race, Siegel spun out of a turn and smashed into the wall with a heavy impact.

Siegel could be seen gingerly stepping out of the car with the wall needing big repairs, hence why the the red flag was waived.

On social media, Arrow Mclaren said: "Following an on-track incident on lap 248 of yesterday's race at Iowa Speedway, Nolan Siegel has not been cleared to compete by the indyCar Medical team.

"The team has made the decision to not run the No.6 NTT Data Arrow McLaren Chevrolet without its team driver in today's race.

"Nolan will continue to be evaluated and we will stay in close contact with the medical team as he recovers."

The crash happened at a very lucky moment for the Arrow McLaren outfit with everyone having already completed their green flag pit stops.

If it had happened any moment earlier, it is likely that Siegel's teammate, Pato O'Ward, could have lost his lead and therefore jeopardizing what eventually became a race win for the team in O'Ward's 100th IndyCar race.

Siegel had been running in the top 10 during the race and had qualified well for both races.

Starting in eighth yesterday, he was due to start fifth in today's race which would have made him the leading McLaren off the line.

O'Ward qualified four places behind him in ninth while Christian Lundgaard continues to struggle at oval tracks and will now start 21st thanks to Siegel being out of the race.

Siegel's lack of participation moves Will Power up to fifth behind his teammate, Josef Newgarden, with both looking fast enough to win later today.

Alex Palou will start on pole followed by Felix Rosenqvist but neither showed strong pace in yesterday's race making them vulnerable to the much faster Penske's behind.

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
28m ago
Pecco Bagnaia needs “two or three steps forward” after lucky German MotoGP podium
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
37m ago
Honda update on Joan Mir who bemoans “again and again” misfortune
Joan Mir, Ai Ogura, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK News
45m ago
“Not talking” the key for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2025 WorldSBK turnaround
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
51m ago
Fabio Quartararo: “Prefer not” to start on pole, “gives hope” but “zero potential”
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
1h ago
A MotoGP rider hit with a penalty he may not serve for some time
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains how he avoided crash: "I saw the marks on the next lap"
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez: “Injury helped me to not crash” in German MotoGP, "I was a passenger"
Alex Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Nolan Siegel declared not fit for IndyCar Farm to Finish 275
Nolan Siegel will not race in the Farm to Finish 275.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio explains why he has “a big smile” despite German MotoGP crash
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 German MotoGP
Moto2 News
1h ago
Jake Dixon didn’t receive an apology - they “try to ride on desperation”
Jake Dixon