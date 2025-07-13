Nolan Siegel declared not fit for IndyCar Farm to Finish 275

IndyCar has confirmed that Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel will not race in the Farm to Finish 275 later today after he has not been cleared by the series' medical team.

No driver will replace Siegel in the car, Arrow McLaren has confirmed.

Involved in a late crash that brought out a red flag in yesterday's Synk 275 race, Siegel spun out of a turn and smashed into the wall with a heavy impact.

Siegel could be seen gingerly stepping out of the car with the wall needing big repairs, hence why the the red flag was waived.

On social media, Arrow Mclaren said: "Following an on-track incident on lap 248 of yesterday's race at Iowa Speedway, Nolan Siegel has not been cleared to compete by the indyCar Medical team.

"The team has made the decision to not run the No.6 NTT Data Arrow McLaren Chevrolet without its team driver in today's race.

"Nolan will continue to be evaluated and we will stay in close contact with the medical team as he recovers."

The crash happened at a very lucky moment for the Arrow McLaren outfit with everyone having already completed their green flag pit stops.

If it had happened any moment earlier, it is likely that Siegel's teammate, Pato O'Ward, could have lost his lead and therefore jeopardizing what eventually became a race win for the team in O'Ward's 100th IndyCar race.

Siegel had been running in the top 10 during the race and had qualified well for both races.

Starting in eighth yesterday, he was due to start fifth in today's race which would have made him the leading McLaren off the line.

O'Ward qualified four places behind him in ninth while Christian Lundgaard continues to struggle at oval tracks and will now start 21st thanks to Siegel being out of the race.

Siegel's lack of participation moves Will Power up to fifth behind his teammate, Josef Newgarden, with both looking fast enough to win later today.

Alex Palou will start on pole followed by Felix Rosenqvist but neither showed strong pace in yesterday's race making them vulnerable to the much faster Penske's behind.