Christian Rasmussen shares delight with strong IndyCar Synk 275 finish

Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar driver Christian Rasmussen proved once again that he feels at home at an oval after becoming one of the biggest movers in Synk 275.

Starting from 19th after a bad qualifying, Rasmussen fought his way through the grid during the race but this was not without a few moments.

Running well, Rasmussen came very close to crashing out the race when the rear of his car stepped out on him.

Drifting around the corner Rasmussen was able to save the mistake and only lost one position to Scott McLaughlin.

Later on, when Jacob Abel did crash himself and brought out a Caution, the Dane navigated his way between the marooned Dale Coyne Racing car and the wall up on the high line after being the first on the incident.

According to Racer, Rasmussen said: "We just steadily moved our way through the field from the beginning to the end.

"had one exciting moment with probably the biggest drift I’ve ever done on an oval and still saved it. Thankfully, we got through it."

Involved in several scraps throughout the race, Rasmussen and Ilott got caught up together at one point with a suggestion by both drivers there was light contact.

This led to Conor Daly being warned of the fast moving ECR driver later on with his race engineer suggesting to be careful of the Danish driver.

Rasmussen will start 17th for Sunday's Farm to Finish race and has expressed hope that the better qualifying position will help him get even closer to the top three.

"The good thing is we get to do it all over again", Rasmussen explained, "We are starting a little farther up tomorrow so maybe we can have an even better day!”

A mixed bag of results this year, Rasmussen has performed well on ovals with a third place finish at the Bommarito 500 and a sixth place at the Indy 500.

His results at road tracks have been less strong with a 25th place finish at Mid-Ohio alongside his 18th place finish at Road America.

his first full season in indyCar, he currently sits 15th in the championship with 183 points.