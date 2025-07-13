Alex Palou will start on pole for the 2025 Farm to Finish 275.
Alex Palou will start on pole for the 2025 Farm to Finish 275.
LIVE

2025 IndyCar Farm to Finish 275 race at Iowa Speedway LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the 2025 Farm to Finish 275 race at Iowa Speedway.

13 Jul 2025
19:44
Malukas tries again

Traffic is helping Malukas stay in touch and to try and make a few attempts for the lead.

19:42
Kirkwood down to fourth

Old tyres is clearly affecting Kirkwood, he dropped off the podium into fourth.

19:38
Kirkwood does not let palou through

Kirkwood is running side-by-side with Palou on the inside, he is not letting his championship rival past. Palou eventually passes with Maulkas quick to follow.

19:38
Green flag

Malukas tries to pass Palou but ends up forced to drop back.

19:36
O'Ward fallen back

He's now in sixth behind Marcus Armstrong and Conor Daly.

19:34
Kirkwood leads

Kyle Kirkwood is in the lead but he hasn't pitted. 

19:34
Everyone pits

Everyone has darted in now the pit entry has been cleared - Newgarden is up to eighth but Daly overtakes O'Ward.

19:32
Nose cone of Ilott's car at pit entry

Ilott's nose cone is blocking pit entry. It has been cleared so imagine we might see some stops now.

19:30
Palou to pit?

Palou's pit crew are out but he's passed the entry point. Maybe next lap.

19:28
CAUTION

Callum Ilott makes it two crashes in a row after he crashed out yesterday. It seems to be a big one.

19:28
Newgarden stuck behind Ed Carpenter cars

He seems to be unable to pass Rasmussen ahead - I wonder if his race engineers comments have got to him.

19:27
Palou looks good

He's now two seconds ahead of Malukas and nearly seven seconds in front of yesterday's winner, Pato O'Ward.

19:25
Lundgaard having a better day

Lundgaard is up to twelfth after a poor race yesterday, he still seems to missing confidence at ovals still but its promising he's not dropping back today but gaining places.

19:24
Newgarden warned of Rasmussen

Luke Mason, Newgarden's race engineer, has warned him of Rasmussen ahead - it seems the Dane is getting a reputation for his driving style...

19:20
Newgarden pases Herta

He's back into the top 10, just nine more cars to go to return to where he was before the pits.

19:19
Newgarden into 11th

If he wanted to win before, he will be determined to now. He's behind Herta at this moment.

19:18
Herta hits wall but keeps going

Colton Herta hit the wall with quite a large impact, he's lucky to still be going - Rossi was on the inside and managed to avoid getting caught up.

19:17
We go green

Palou leads again but Malukas challenges immediately - Daly passes Rosenqvist for fourth.

19:16
Newgarden back in pits

Newgarden seems to have come back into pitlane, he remains 13th however.

19:15
Pit stop blunders losing Newgarden wins

Yesterday is was a fumble in the stop, today its the decision to pit first. While unlucky, the track is renowned for traffic issues and benefitting from staying out as long as possible.

19:13
Rest of leaders come in

Palou and Malukas pits, they come out in the lead while Newgarden is down in 13th.

19:11
Ericsson brings out Caution

Ericsson hit the wall after getting onto the marbles and had to pull into the infield. It could have been a right front tyre failure.

19:09
Newgarden pits

Brave move to pit first when this is how he lost the lead yesterday. He's pitted as a caution has come out. This could hurt Newgarden.

19:09
Malukas tries again

Palou is still somehow just keeping ahead of Palou! The pair are now 4.8s behind Newgarden.

19:06
Palou fights back

Alex Palou squeezes back past on the outside! Brave fighting that's allowed Newgarden to fun three seconds ahead.

