Christian Horner explains what he's doing on his first Sunday away from F1

Axed Red Bull team principal Christian Horner spent his first Sunday away from the Formula 1 paddock in two decades horse riding in the UK.

Horner was sacked from his role as team principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing earlier this month, leaving him on the sidelines for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Briton had attended every single race since Red Bull entered F1 at the start of the 2005 season, experiencing all the highs and lows of the team in person.

Hence, his absence from Spa-Francorchamps marked a major shift in routine for the 51-year-old, who has long been accustomed to F1’s relentless, globe-trotting calendar.

But rather than dwelling on recent events, Horner used the rare break to enjoy some downtime, posting a short Instagram story on Sunday morning of himself horse riding, with the caption: “Different horse power this Sunday.”

It marked the first time Horner had publicly shared his whereabouts since confirming his exit from the team earlier this month.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram at the time, he paid tribute to Red Bull’s staff, partners, rivals and fans for their role in the team’s journey:

“After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved, wrote Horner who led Red Bull to six constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles.

"Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that. It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to 6 Constructors Championships and 8 Drivers Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all. You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.

“It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 — and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today. Thank You.”

