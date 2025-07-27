F1
2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of race day at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

The full order from Spa after the 2025 F1 Belgian GP 

27 Jul 2025
16:55
Race results

The Belgian Grand Prix has been red-flagged
16:46
Top 10

Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Lawson, Bortoleto and Gasly. 

16:45
Piastri wins at Spa

Oscar Piastri wins the Belgian Grand Prix!

Oscar Piastri passes Lando Norris for the lead
16:44
Piastri starts his final lap

The gap to Norris is up to 5.1s now. 

16:42
Another mistake from Norris

He runs wide at Turn 1 and lost 1.1s to Piastri. Game over. 

16:42
Two laps to go

3.1s between the two McLarens. 

16:40
Three laps to go

3.8s between Piastri and Norris now. 

16:39
Lap 41/44

4.2s between Piastri and Norris. A slower lap from the British driver after encountering traffic in the form of Hadjar. 

16:37
Lap 40/44

4.7s between Piastri and Norris for the race win. Norris 0.8s quicker on the last lap. 

16:35
Lap 39/44

Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Lawson, Bortoleto and Gasly. 

16:34
Lap 38/44

5.7s between Piastri and Norris now. 

16:32
Verstappen on a charge

There's now just 1.2s between Leclerc and Verstappen in the fight for the podium. 

16:30
Lap 36/44

7.4s between Piastri and Norris at the front now. Norris' mistakes have cost him around 2.0s today.

16:28
Norris

Another mistake from Norris, as he runs wide at Turn 1.

16:26
The fight for the win

Norris was 0.6s quicker than Piastri on the last lap. 7.6s between the top two. 

16:25
Hamilton

Hamilton still frustrated behind Albon. He's in DRS range but can't get close to make a move just yet. 

16:23
Lap 32/44

Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Lawson, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg is the top 10. 

16:20
Another fastest lap from Norris

8.2s now between the two McLaren drivers. 

16:18
Norris upping his pace again

He puts in another fastest lap of the race to reduce Piastri's lead to 8.5s.

16:16
The order on Lap 28/44

Piastri is 9.2s ahead of Norris. 

Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Lawson, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg is the top 10.

16:14
A mistake from Norris

It's not been seen on TV but he's lost well over one-second to Piastri on the last lap. 

16:11
The battle for the podium

Leclerc has driven a fine race. He's running 2.6s ahead of Verstappen currently. 

16:09
Piastri has upped his pace

The gap between the top two is now at 8.2s. Piastri is currently weighing up whether he should make another pit stop.

Norris, who is on the hards, will likely go to the end. 

16:06
Lap 22/44

Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Lawson, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg. 

16:04
The gap at the front

Norris is now 7.9s behind teammate Piastri. 

