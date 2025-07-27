2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of race day at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri wins the Belgian Grand Prix!
The gap to Norris is up to 5.1s now.
He runs wide at Turn 1 and lost 1.1s to Piastri. Game over.
3.1s between the two McLarens.
3.8s between Piastri and Norris now.
4.2s between Piastri and Norris. A slower lap from the British driver after encountering traffic in the form of Hadjar.
4.7s between Piastri and Norris for the race win. Norris 0.8s quicker on the last lap.
5.7s between Piastri and Norris now.
There's now just 1.2s between Leclerc and Verstappen in the fight for the podium.
7.4s between Piastri and Norris at the front now. Norris' mistakes have cost him around 2.0s today.
Another mistake from Norris, as he runs wide at Turn 1.
Norris was 0.6s quicker than Piastri on the last lap. 7.6s between the top two.
Hamilton still frustrated behind Albon. He's in DRS range but can't get close to make a move just yet.
Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Lawson, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg is the top 10.
8.2s now between the two McLaren drivers.
He puts in another fastest lap of the race to reduce Piastri's lead to 8.5s.
Piastri is 9.2s ahead of Norris.
It's not been seen on TV but he's lost well over one-second to Piastri on the last lap.
Leclerc has driven a fine race. He's running 2.6s ahead of Verstappen currently.
The gap between the top two is now at 8.2s. Piastri is currently weighing up whether he should make another pit stop.
Norris, who is on the hards, will likely go to the end.
Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Lawson, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg.
Norris is now 7.9s behind teammate Piastri.