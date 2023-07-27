He was competing in the Formula 2 race a day before the F1 grand prix, and representing the British team Arden, when he was involved in a fatal incident.

What happened to Anthoine Hubert?

Driver Giuliano Alesi had already crashed at the Radillon curve due to a punctured tyre on the second lap of the F2 race at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Several cars behind Alesi braked but Hubert was unsighted, and clipped one of the slowing cars.

He hit the barrier and was then struck by Juan Manuel Correa, who drove into the area near Hubert’s cockpit at approximately 130-160mph.

The impact broke both of Hubert’s and Correa’s cars.

Both drivers were swiftly taken to the circuit’s medical area but Hubert was declared dead at 18:35.

Correa suffered two broken legs and an injury to his spine. Alesi was unhurt.

What was Lewis Hamilton’s reaction?

Lewis Hamilton was in the media section of the paddock giving interviews when he noticed the incident on a nearby TV.

The Mercedes F1 driver was visibly concerned and wandered off, while hoping for the best.

How did Charles Leclerc pay tribute?

Charles Leclerc won his first F1 grand prix the next day.

He dedicated the victory to Hubert in an emotional show of respect.

Before the F1 grand prix, all safety vehicles did a lap of the circuit out of respect to Hubert.

Every F1 driver raced with Hubert’s car number inside of a star.

His No 19 has been permanently retired from Formula 2.

Was Pierre Gasly friends with Hubert?

Fellow Frenchman Pierre Gasly was close friends with Hubert.

At the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, Gasly led a run around the circuit in remembrance of Hubert and Dilano van ‘t Hoff, the young Dutch driver who died at Spa weeks earlier.

The FIA investigation

The FIA ruled that no driver was to blame for the crash that resulted in Hubert’s death.

There was “no evidence that any driver failed to react appropriately in response to the yellow flag or to the circumstances on track”, the FIA investigation stated.