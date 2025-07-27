The F1 Belgian Grand Prix was red-flagged after heavy rain hit Spa-Francorchamps.

The formation lap took place behind the Safety Car before the red flag was waved and the field peeled back into the pit lane.

Most drivers have reported poor visibility due to spray during the formation lap, prompting the decision to suspend the race.

Polesitter Lando Norris reported he was struggling to see on the formation lap.

Asked if visibility or standing water was the bigger concern, Norris replied: "Visibility, the standing water is not too bad."

Norris will start the race from pole ahead of McLaren teammate and F1 title rival Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen said via team radio: “Well that's a bit silly, I mean, you should just run a few laps.

"They're way too cautious, now the heavy rain is coming, and then it's gonna be a 3 hour delay."

The race eventully started at 4.20pm local time (3.20pm UK).

The rain at Spa brought back memories of the farce four yeas ago.

In 2021, an unwanted record was set at the Belgian Grand Prix for the shortest race ever.

Three laps only were completed, all behind the Safety Car.

Max Verstappen was eventually declared the winner in 2021.

