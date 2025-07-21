Brad Binder gives harsh verdict on Czech MotoGP: ‘Nowhere near enough’

KTM’s Brad Binder says his speed at the 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix was “nowhere near enough”, after he was classified ninth from the last row of the grid.

MotoGP’s return to Brno came with it expectations of a good weekend for Brad Binder, having taken his maiden premier class victory at the Czech venue in 2020.

But the South African struggled in the wet portions of the weekend on Friday, before putting in a lacklustre qualifying in 19th.

In the grand prix, Binder was able to make forward momentum but only to 10th on the road before being promoted to ninth after a penalty for Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer.

Binder was 17.371s off the race win and just over 14s adrift of KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta in third.

Reflecting on his weekend, Binder told the official MotoGP website: “It was a bit of an up and down weekend.

“It started off really well in FP1… well, in the wet. In the dry I struggled a bit.

“But PR I just never really had the pace in the wet, neither in the Q1.

“I felt like I found extra pace come the sprint race, and then in the main race as well I felt like I made a small improvement.

“However it’s nowhere near enough and not where I want to be at all.

“But currently I’m trying to figure things out, trying to find my speed and I think from 19th on the grid it’s always going to be a bit tricky.

“But to finish eighth at the end, it’s an improvement.

“I passed a few guys and we’ve just got to keep working and try and figure this thing out.”

Acosta’s podium marked the first for KTM this season and followed a double rostrum in the sprint at Brno.

Binder heads into the summer break 12th in the championship on 68 points, with team-mate Acosta in seventh on 124.