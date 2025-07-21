Carlos Sainz points out he “didn’t have a tough time” as Max Verstappen F1 teammate

Carlos Sainz feels he didn’t have such a “tough time” against Max Verstappen as his teammate compared to some other Formula 1 drivers who shared a garage with him.

As graduates of Red Bull’s junior programme, both Sainz and Verstappen made their F1 debuts with Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) in 2015, forming one of the most exciting rookie pairings in recent memory.

Verstappen outscored Sainz 49-18 points over the course of the season during which the latter was plagued by several reliability problems.

However, the Spaniard did hold the edge in qualifying, beating his then 17-year-old teammate 10-9 with his impressive one-lap pace.

Verstappen was promoted to Red Bull just four races into the 2016 season, where he went on to establish himself as a dominant force in F1. Sainz, meanwhile, continued an upward trajectory of his own and moved to Renault in late 2017.

In recent years, Verstappen’s teammates have struggled to get any close to his level at Red Bull, especially with the Milton Keynes squad developing cars increasingly tailored to the Dutchman’s driving style.

But Sainz said he takes confidence from the fact that he was able to show what he was capable of against Verstappen, whom he ranks as among the very best in F1’s 75-year history.

“Everyone is having a really tough time being Max’s teammate,” Sainz said on the High Performance Podcast.

“I can only say that when I was Max’s teammate, I didn’t have this tough time. I was obviously incredibly surprised by how quick he was, with how he is an insane driver.

“He’s probably going out to be one of the best ever in history, if he’s not already one the best ever in history.

“But that first year together since then has given me the confidence to know I can be up against anyone.

“I've been teammates with Charles [Leclerc], Lando [Norris], Nico Hulkenberg. I've been teammates with very quick guys, probably the best in the sport.

“Now Alex [Albon], incredibly fast also. Just makes me want to be up against the best still.

“It hasn't made me go like, 'no, I don't want'. I know I can take it and I know I've been successful in the past.”

Rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr recently said he would have liked to see his son reunite with Verstappen at Red Bull, believing the 30-year-old “would have loved that challenge.”

Sainz Jr was seen as a potential candidate for Red Bull after Ferrari elected to poach Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, leaving him on the 2026 driver market.

The Spaniard eventually chose to sign a long-term deal with Williams, while Red Bull dropped Sergio Perez in favour of Liam Lawson, before replacing Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda for the third round of the season.

Sainz said that he would have accepted an offer to drive against Verstappen at Red Bull had such an opportunity arrived.

“I don't know when he [my father] said that but we've already had it [being teammates],” Sainz said.

“We have both moved on a lot as drivers, probably Max has evolved massively as a driver, but I also have.

“It's impossible to know, we will probably know. That's probably not gonna happen anymore. But I can only tell you if that opportunity would have come, I probably would have taken it.

“Would it have been the right thing for my career or how would life turn out from my life points onwards? We will never know, so it's not worth discussing.

“What I know is that I also needed a team that fully backed me. I know what my abilities are as a driver and I feel like in that sense Williams has given me the right environment to thrive in.”