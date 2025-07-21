Liam Lawson hits back at Red Bull criticism: ‘I needed time, and I wasn’t given it’

Liam Lawson has denied suggestions that his confidence took a hit following his disappointing two-race stint at Red Bull at the start of the 2025 F1 season.

Lawson was chosen as Sergio Perez’s replacement for the start of this season after an encouraging eight-race run with Racing Bulls.

The Kiwi’s time at Red Bull was short-lived as he was dropped after just two races.

Lawson qualified at the back in his two Red Bull outings and struggled considerably.

He was demoted back to RB, but his form didn’t pick up immediately.

Lawson has been out-performed by rookie teammate Isack Hadjar.

In an interview with F1.com, Lawson reflected on his time at Red Bull and was adamant it had zero impact on his confidence or mentality.

“I think I would say one thing to be clear about is that between the first couple of races, to the team switch, then going to Japan, mentally for me nothing changed,” he states, sitting back up in his chair while doing so.

“It’s been very heavily speculated that my confidence took a hit and stuff like this, which is completely false. From the start of the year, I felt the same as I always have.

“I think in two races, on tracks I’d never been to, it’s not really enough for my confidence… maybe six months into a season, if I’m still at that level, if the results are still like that, then I’d be feeling something – maybe my confidence would be taking a hit.

Lawson: I needed time at Red Bull

Lawson felt he simply didn’t have enough time to get to grips with the RB21.

Yuki Tsunoda, who replaced Lawson at the Japanese Grand Prix, has found life at Red Bull just as tough. His performances have not improved over time.

“I was well aware that those results weren’t good enough, but I was just focused on improving, fixing and learning, basically. I was in the same mindset as I have been since I came into F1.

“I think that was the biggest thing going into a team like that, in a car like that… it was going to take a bit of time to adjust and learn. With no proper testing, the issues in testing, the issues in Melbourne through practice… it wasn’t smooth and clean. I needed time, and I wasn’t given it.

“I haven’t really talked much about it, because I think for a big part of this year, I’ve just ignored everything that happened, and I’ve just focused on trying to drive the car – but I know there was a lot of stuff that went out that was speculation about how I was feeling.

“My confidence hasn’t changed since the start of the year to now.”