Expert panel provide judgement on Jorge Martin comeback - and his MotoGP podium hope

The team reviews the Czech Grand Prix on the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP world champion marked his return to racing at the Czech Grand Prix with an impressive run to seventh in the main race.

The 2024 champion has been absent since suffering multiple injuries in a crash during the Qatar Grand Prix, meaning Brno was just his second round as a competitor out of the first 12.

With the contract dispute between himself and Aprilia laid to rest, questions turned to what Jorge Martin’s motivation would be like.

Sunday’s grand prix delivered an emphatic answer, as he went from 12th on the grid to seventh in the 21-lap race.

Download the Crash MotoGP Podcast here

“Aprilia deserves a lot of praise,” Crash MotoGP Podcast host Jordan Moreland says.

“They’ve been clearly the second-best manufacturer. Marco Bezzecchi continues to impress with his performances.

“Another second place and he was the guy who took it early to Marc [Marquez].

“But Jorge Martin is the guy everyone was focusing on.

“That relationship, on camera anyway, and in the garage after was actually quite nice and refreshing to see they’re all embracing each other despite the things that have been said.

“Martin seventh in the grand prix is a really good result in the grand scheme of the kilometres of the season he’s done far.”

Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren labelled Martin’s return as “perfect” and believes the working relationship between himself and Aprilia is clearly going well.

“It began with a bit of an awkward press conference, where Martin confirmed he was staying but at the same time said he didn’t regret trying to leave,” McLaren added.

“I think it was almost a perfect weekend for Martin, under the circumstances, because the most important thing was he didn’t fall off the bike.

“He didn’t get hurt again, but he built his confidence, he just got laps under his belt that he needed and just improved over the weekend.

“He showed that, seventh place is nothing for a world champion to be too happy about, but under the circumstances I think it’s the perfect situation for him now.

“He’s gotten through that awkward first weekend with Aprilia, he’s working with the team, they’re starting to rebuild the trust and at the same time he can see that the bike is quick.”

Martin now has a three-week break to analyse his performance from Brno ahead of the second half of the season.

But Crash Senior Journalist Lewis Duncan believes Martin has put himself into a position to be able to fight for podiums later in the year if he continues his progression.

“I think the starting point is good," he said.

“15.8s from the win in the top seven is not bad considering he has about 180km in race mileage compared to about 1200km for Marc this year.

“I think the thing that stood out for me more was his pace relative to Bezzecchi.

“He was about half a second a lap slower than Bez, which given he’s competed in two out of the 12 rounds this year, didn’t have any pre-season testing time, hasn’t developed the bike, I think that’s really good to be within just over half a second of your team-mate on pure pace.

“This is a team-mate who has won a grand prix this year, has regularly been fighting for the podium recently.

“That’s really good. Probably by the time we get into the last races of the season we’ll see Jorge Martin back on the podium, I think if he carries on doing what he’s doing.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP showed even Marc Marquez will have a hard time denying himself 2025 title
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Motorcycling mourns as 17-year-old Junior GP racer dies in an accident
45m ago
Pau Alsina
F1 News
Carlos Sainz points out he “didn’t have a tough time” as Max Verstappen F1 teammate
1h ago
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz in 2015
F1 News
Mick Schumacher given boost in F1 return chances after “very positive” Cadillac talks
1h ago
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP News
Expert panel provide judgement on Jorge Martin comeback - and his MotoGP podium hope
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Liam Lawson hits back at Red Bull criticism: ‘I needed time, and I wasn’t given it’
2h ago
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
Brad Binder gives harsh verdict on Czech MotoGP: ‘Nowhere near enough’
2h ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Really positive meeting” helps under fire MotoGP rider to best 2025 result at Brno
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
The drastic change Pirelli have made for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix
3h ago
The start of the Belgian GP
F1 News
Guenther Steiner makes eye-opening Red Bull prediction after Christian Horner exit
3h ago
Guenther Steiner