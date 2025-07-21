Motorcycling mourns as 17-year-old Junior GP racer dies in an accident

The motorcycle racing community is in mourning after teenager sensation Pau Alsina was killed in a training accident at Motorland Aragon.

The 17-year-old was preparing for the next round of the FIM JuniorGP series on Saturday when he suffered a violent crash and was thrown from his bike.

He was rushed to a hospital in the nearby city of Zaragoza where he underwent emergency surgery, according to reports in Spain. However, despite the best efforts of the doctors, Alsina succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Salvador Illa Roca, President of the Government of Catalunya, in a post on social media.

“I mourn the death of the young rider Pau Alsina, one of the great promises of our motorcycling, in a tragic accident,” wrote Roca. “My heartfelt condolences and warmth to his family, friends, and teammates.”

Arrangements are now being made to move his body to his home in the Catalunya region, Spanish media reports.

Alsina was seen as one of the most promising young riders in Spain and had just graduated to the JuniorGP series in 2025 with the Estrella Galicia team.

He was positioned 13th in the riders standings after the opening four rounds after a best finish of eighth in the Jerez double header.

Alsina had made the step up to the FIM-sanctioned series after a strong campaign in the European Talent Cup with the Artbox team last year.

He had reportedly mapped out a long-term path to MotoGP and aspired to reach the premier class within five years.

Alsina developed an interest in racing at a young age and was known to have looked up to six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, as well as fellow Catalan riders Pol and Aleix Espargaro.