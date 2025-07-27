Nico Rosberg has recalled a wild childhood memory that showed how Lewis Hamilton was “proper nuts” as a kid, revealing how the future Formula 1 star injured himself during a reckless jet ski stunt.

While Rosberg and Hamilton later became fierce rivals during their time as Mercedes teammates, the pair were once close friends from their early karting days.

The pair had very different upbringings, with Rosberg growing up in a much more privileged environment as the son of 1982 champion Keke, while Hamilton’s father worked multiple jobs to support his karting career and keep his racing dream alive.

While riding jet skis on a vacation, Hamilton did not slow down as a ferry wave approached. The Briton crash-landed and split his chin open, with Rosberg having to rush to the scene to check on him.

This was after both of them were already involved in a “big shunt” while sharing a single jet ski.

“We were always on holiday together because we were best friends at the time,” he said on Sky TV.

“He was at my parents house [quadbiking]. Always with an engine we were full speed with everything.

“Lewis was proper nuts, he was nuts completely!

“I remember once we went jet-skiing together. I was on the back of him on the same jet-ski. I had such a big shunt, I flew off in the biggest way.

“Then we went with two stand-up jet-skis. I watched him go off this giant wave, from the ferry. He did not lift. I have never seen someone go so high airborne.

“He came crashing down and knocked open his chin when he smacked down on the jet-ski as he landed. So he was lying there half-unconscious! I had to go and check that he was okay. His chin was cut open.

“Complete nutcase…”

Nico Rosberg on relationship with Lewis Hamilton, nine years on

Hamilton joined Rosberg at Mercedes in 2013 and while the two initially remained friends, tensions flared up as they duelled for the 2016 F1 title.

Their rivalry boiled over after a first-lap incident at the Spanish Grand Prix that took both of them out of the race.

Rosberg retired from F1 at the end of that season, just days after securing his only world title. But has remained involved in the sport as a pundit for Sky TV.

Asked if beating Hamilton made that title even sweeter, Rosberg said: “That was a big part of it, for sure. You are right, in that sense.”

When pressed if he misses Hamilton, Rosberg burst out laughing before replying: “I am okay…”

Despite their history, Rosberg downplayed any lingering tension between them, revealing that they still cross paths in Monaco.

“We live in the same building, so we catch up from time to time,” he said.

“We have a very nice and mutual relationship now.”

However, veteran F1 commentator Martin Brundle wasn’t convinced, cheekily asking if it was “a very nice and mutual relationship.”

Rosberg tried to end the conversation and said: “Moving on…”

The same interview also revealed that Hamilton used to keep his safe in Rosberg’s apartment in Monaco.

“I was considering whether I should forget where I put it, when he next asked! But then I did give it back!,” he quipped.