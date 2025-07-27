Three wins in Hungary leave Toprak Razgatlioglu’s win streak on nine races as WorldSBK enters its summer break, but the Turkish rider says he is “not focused on the championship”.

Razgatlioglu was able to open up 12 points on Nicolo Bulega, from whom he took the points lead for the first time in 2025 after his Race 2 win at Donington, when the Italian finished only 13th in the Superpole Race at Balaton Park.

In Race 2, the Razgatlioglu-Bulega top-two standard that has been set in 2025 was resumed with Razgatlioglu ahead of Bulega, meaning another five points were added to the reigning World Superbike Champion’s advantage.

Despite the positive weekend from a points standpoint, Razgatlioglu says he is focused “race-by-race”.

“I’m not focused on the championship, I’m looking race-by-race; this is very important for me,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Hungary.

“The next race is at Magny-Cours and last year I didn’t race there.

“I’ll try to get a hat-trick there. I hope we win again because I’m on nine consecutive wins.

“Magny-Cours is one of my favourite tracks and I need to win there because Aragon and Jerez, I think all Ducatis will be very strong.

“We’re the championship leader and we’ve got a bigger gap, but this is racing and everything is possible.”

Razgatlioglu’s Hungary hattrick included a win in the Superpole Race which stood out as the 1,000th race in WorldSBK history, which meant it was of additional importance to the Turkish rider, who also won the 800th and 900th World Superbike races.

“It was an amazing weekend,” he said.

“We started very strong because this is a new track for everyone. I adapted quickly.

“We did a good job with my team. I’m happy with this.

“The Superpole Race was very difficult due to many wet patches on track. We just had a dry line but some parts were still wet.

“We didn’t make a mistake, just riding and focused on pace.

“This race was very important because I won races 800 and 900, and I needed to win 1000! I’m really happy. This is a very special race for me.”