2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (3)

British Superbikes closed out their Brands Hatch meeting with race three, where where Kyle Ryde won a battle to the line with Danny Kent for a thrilling finish.

Brands Hatch saw three different winners after another safety car and spots of rain mixed things up for the final race, with Ryde coming out on top.

The early laps of the twenty lap race saw Bradley Ray lead from pole, but under pressure, first from Ryde, then Kent.

A fall for Lee Jackson at Clearways on lap five saw the safety car out for the second race in a row, with Ray still ahead.

Kent took his chance on the restart, and was quickly ahead, with the Nitrous Competitions OMG bike also ahead at Westfield, where Ray was more cautious after his race two crash.

The rain flags saw a further shake up with the reigning champion and Kent looking most at ease in the damp, splitting the lead group into a battle between them and a battle for third behind featuring Ray and Scott Redding.

Kent was ahead until Hawthorns on lap thirteen where Ryde dipped up the inside, The McAMS rider immediately fought back, only for Ryde to bite straight back and lead again. Their battle went all the way to the chequered flag, with the #1 bike holding on out front for a win over the line by 0.103s.

It is Ryde’s first win of the 2025 season, at the scene of his last win as he became the 2024 champion. Kent took his second Brands podium , the other being a win last year.

Behind, Redding has his tyres drop off a little after the safety car on the Hager PBM Ducati and a warning light flashing on his dash to contend with, managed to the finish, while coming back from slightly losing touch to put in a late pass for third.

Redding also picked up the King of Brands trophy for the most points scored over the race weekend.

That left Ray off the podium for Raceways Yamaha in fourth.

Christian Iddon once again started by mixing it with the front-runners, but a huge out of the seat warning in the spitting rain from his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki saw him more cautious dropping off foe a solid fifth.

Rory Skinner was over two seconds behind in sixth for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati, with his own gap back to the battle for seventh, won at the chequered flag by Moto Rapido Ducati runner Leon Haslam, over Max Cook on the second Kawasaki in eighth and top Honda Josh Brookes for DAO Racing in ninth.

Fraser Rogers completed the top ten for TAG Honda.



2025 British Superbikes Round 5 -Brands Hatch - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) 28.45.338s 2 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.193s 3 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.875s 4 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.090s 5 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +6.461s 6 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +8.898s 7 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +12.203s 8 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +12.312s 9 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +12.735s 10 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +16.540s 11 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +20.332s 12 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +20.634s 13 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +25.341s 14 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +25.774s 15 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +29.075s 16 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +45.059s 17 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +58.390s 18 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +1m 14.693s 19 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 20 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 21 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) DNF 22 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNF

In the sprint Storm Stacey was able to come from the back of the grid to 14th. From an improved 13th placed start the Bathams BMW rider finished eleventh after a long battle with Scott Swann, the top rookie in 12th.

The final points on offer went to Billy McConnell in 13th, Luke Hedger in 14th and Davey Todd, collecting his first point of the season.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Old Lap Record: Tommy Bridewell (Honda, 2024) 1m 24.767s

New Lap Record: Bradley Ray ( Yamaha, 2025) 1m 24.466s

Brands Hatch in 2024:

Round 6:

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G. Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)



Race1: 1 Kent (2 Vickers, 3 Bridewell)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Only three other riders made it to the finish - Richard Kerr, Jaimie van Sikkelerus and Blaze Baker.

Lee Jackson was first to exit, holding his hip as the safety car was deployed. Jamie Davis had already pulled down pit lane.

Andrew Irwin was sixth at the time of his incident, flung into the air at the Sheene Curve on lap nine, with his bike broken and smouldering at the side of the fence, while the Honda rider had to think quickly, left sat in the middle of the track.

John McPhee retired to the pits around the same time, while both Tommy Bridewell and Charlie Nesbitt were absent after their race two accidents.

Championship Points

Ray still leads the way, but the gap diminished again, now down to 34 points , with Ray on 222 and Ryde moving to 188.

Skinner stays third on 150, with Haslam holding fourth on 138. Kent passes Bridewell to move into the top five ahead of Thruxton, on 118 points.

Redding jumps up to twelfth on 67 after another podium finish.

McPhee sees his rookie lead down to just two points after another no score, with Swann up to 27 points, closing in again.

