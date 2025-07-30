Update on condition of NASCAR’s Stewart Friesen after terrifying fiery crash

Stewart Friesen update provided by his wife after terrible crash

NASCAR
NASCAR

Stewart Friesen’s wife has provided an update on his health after he was involved in a scary, fiery crash.

The NASCAR Truck Series driver was competing in a Super DIRTcar Series event at Autodrome Drummond in Canada on Monday when the incident occurred.

After his car was sent airborne, it caught fire, and was then struck by another vehicle.

Friesen was immediately confirmed to be “alert” but his wife has now explained further details of his injuries.

Jessica Friesen said in a series of social media posts: “CT scans have come back clear of any head, neck or spine injuries.

“Unfortunately he is still in a tremendous amount of pain.

“Stewart has suffered an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is problem in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area.

“Stewart also has a fractured right leg. Both of these injuries will require surgery. Stewart was transferred to a larger hospital for these procedures.

“His vitals are stable, and after receiving additional pain medication, he is in better spirits and resting.”

She then updated: “Stewart continues to be in a serious but stable condition here at a hospital in Quebec.

“He will be transferred to a hospital in New York where multiple surgeries will take place in the coming days.”

Jessica Friesen thanked hospital staff for their care, and thanked members of the racing community who helped facilitate getting her husband closer to home.

She also thanked fans for their well-wishes.

Tommy Conroy and Martin Roy were singled out for gratitude for staying with Friesen overnight in hospital.

Jessica Friesen also credited manufacturers who have made dirt modifieds as safe as possible, and the track crew who aided her husband while he was in the car.

