A one-off track day special Honda Superbike belonging to seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has sold at auction well above initial estimates.

Schumacher competed in F1 between 1991 and 2006, and then again from 2010 to 2012 before retiring completely from racing at the end of that season.

In his illustrious career, Schumacher won two world titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995, before taking five more with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004, as well as 91 grands prix victories by the end of 2006.

Following his first retirement from F1, Schumacher took up part-time bike racing, competing in the IDM Superbike Championship and even achieving a podium finish in Hungary in 2008.

A keen motorcycle rider, in 2010 Schumacher had a one-off Honda CBR1000RR built by Holzhauer Racing Performance for track day use.

The trick bike went up for auction last week at RM Sotherby’s as part of a wider collection entitled ‘The Champions - Schumacher and F1 Legends’.

The bike was initially listed with an auction estimate of between €25,000 and €35,000, but ultimately sold for well above this at €64,800.

The bike, which had 3,752km on the clock at the time of cataloguing, also came with a signed helmet and race gloves.

Other items in the lot included a Ferrari kart helmet signed by Schumacher, which sold for €8,700, as well as a race suit belonging to the German from 1996 which went for €21,600.

As well as Schumacher memorabilia, other unique items included a replica Jo Siffert F1 helmet that sold for €7,200, a 2007 Lewis Hamilton McLaren race suit that went for €19,800 and a pair of signed Ayrton Senna race boots from 1987, which fetched €28,800.

