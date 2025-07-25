One-off Michael Schumacher Honda Superbike up for auction

A one-off Honda Fireblade Superbike belonging to Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is currently up for auction from RM Sotheby’s.

Schumacher raced in F1 between 1991 and 2006 initially, winning seven world titles with Benetton and Ferrari to become - until 2020 - the most successful grand prix driver in history.

He retired at the end of 2006, but would return to F1 in 2010 with Mercedes, serving a three-year stint with the Silver Arrows before retiring for good at the end of the 2012 season.

In 2013, Schumacher suffered a serious head injury in a skiing accident and has not been seen in public since.

Schumacher was always a keen biker, and during his first retirement he event took part in IDM Superbike Championship races - scoring a podium in Hungary in 2008.

In 2012, Schumacher also shared a track day organised by Monster Energy with MotoGP race winner Randy Mamola, then-Moto2 racer Pol Espargaro, Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness and late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint.

Schumacher rode a Ducati Panigale 1199 that day.

His passion for bikes ended up getting in the way of a possible F1 comeback in late-2009 with Ferrari following Felipe Massa’s serious incident at that year’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

But a neck injury from a motorcycle crash thwarted those plans. Incidentally, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi was also linked to Massa’s Ferrari for that year’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, though the seat ultimately went to Giancarlo Fisichella

Now, a one-off Honda CBR1000RR built by Holzhauer Racing Performance - who converted it from road to race spec - for Schumacher is up for auction at RM Sotheby’s.

Part of ‘The Champions - Schumacher and F1 Legends’ lot that features other bits of memorabilia, the Honda is a 2010-spec bike built for the seven-time title winner to use in track days.

The bike sports No.77 on the front of the fairing and featured a number of trick parts for track day use.

The specifications sheet for the bike shows that it was owned by HRP and was used by Schumacher, with 3752km registered on the clock when the machine was catalogued for auction.

The successful bidder will also received a signed Schuberth helmet and a pair of signed riding gloves with the bike.

There is no reserve on the bike, which is expected to fetch between €25,000 and €35,000. Current bidding is up at €20,500.

The auction closes in just over four days’ time.