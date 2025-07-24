Dorna's chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta has labelled the 2026 MotoGP calendar “one of the better” schedules of recent times, following its reveal on Thursday.

In one of the earliest season reveals in recent memory, the 2026 calendar will consist of 22 rounds - as is the case this year - with the Brazilian Grand Prix the new addition to the schedule.

The race at the Ayrton Senna circuit replaces the Argentina Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Honda, with Brazil’s first event since 2004 scheduled to be the second round of the calendar.

The season will begin again in Thailand at the start of March, with it finishing in Valencia in late November.

Following a reasonably similar structure to the 2025 calendar, the other most notable changes are date shifts for the Catalan, British and Austrian Grands Prix.

“Well, the first is we’re happy with it,” Ezpeleta said in an interview published by the official MotoGP website.

“We think it’s one of the better calendars that we’ve done in the last years.

“And I hope that it’s one that the people from the MotoGP family will receive well.

“And the biggest news is of course Brazil. It’s a big market for the sport and one where we feel we have a lot of potential.

“So, that will be the second race on the calendar, which is big news. We’ll start in Thailand again, which was hugely successful this year, even if they only had four months between events.

“So, we’re looking for even more success for 2026.

“And then a couple of major date changes for Silverstone, for Austria.

“But overall, a lot of positive changes for the calendar. No triple-headers next year again, and that is something that will be well received.”

This year’s calendar is the first in a long time not to feature triple-headers, which is something teams and riders pushed for to ease stress during an ever-expanding schedule.

Another key pillar of the 2026 calendar is ensuring a lengthy summer break, which next year will be just under a month between the German and British Grands Prix.

“I think one of the things we’ve spoken to the riders about, the triple-headers, also having a decent summer break,” Ezpeleta added.

“It’s not possible every year, but I think we’ve been able to accomplish that for 2026 and I think everybody will be able to have a good holiday in summer next year.”