McLaren’s unusual claim about Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri relationship despite title battle

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has claimed Lando Norris’ relationship with Oscar Piastri “keeps improving” despite their intense F1 title battle.

Just 16 points separate Norris and Piastri at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship ahead of Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren are dominating the F1 constructors’ championship battle.

The Woking outfit are currently well over 200 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ championship, and could secure the title by the end of September.

The title battle between Norris and Piastri has remained civil.

Norris collided with Piastri at the Canadian GP.

However, Norris immediately apologised and took full responsibility for the clash.

Speaking on Friday in Budapest, Stella explained why their relationship is getting better despite being close rivals.

“If anything, the relationship between Oscar and Lando keeps improving,” Stella explained. “This is not the effect of a random evolution. This is because we invest in relationships. When I refer to fundamentals of Formula One, relationships are probably slightly less tangible, but I think they are as fundamental as aerodynamics. This involves the relationship between drivers and the team and between the drivers themselves.

“If I take the race we had last year in Hungary, we spent quite a lot of time reviewing that individually with the drivers and together. We tried to learn from each other as much as possible. We reminded ourselves that Formula 1 is difficult, and we are always going to face some difficulties. This is an awareness we need to have.

“From there, what can we do to improve? What can we do as a team to make sure we have a framework that allows Lando and Oscar to pursue their aspirations, always protecting the interests of the team.

“Once again, I’m a lucky team principal because the two drivers are very reasonable, very fair, very correct, humble, and above all, they understand that we are here not only to pursue our interest in the present but also to protect the future of their own careers and of McLaren Racing.”

Given McLaren’s dominance in 2025, it will likely be a two-horse race for the title.

It could be the first time since 2021 that the battle for the championship has gone down to Abu Dhabi.

Stella expects that the “pressure” will only ramp up as the season progresses, but he remains adamant that Norris and Piastri will continue to respect the team’s rules when battling each other.

“I think there may be a natural increase of what could be a sense of pressure because the races reduce in number and every race will become, relatively, slightly more important,” Stella added.

“But from the point of view of the team principal and the team, our two drivers and the team have sustained this quest to the championships in a very solid way. Over time, reviewing this race by race, we have created a solid racing approach, an approach to which Lando and Oscar have definitely contributed.

“It’s not like the team created this racing approach and now Lando and Oscar follow it - we have put it together as a team including drivers. So, I think this is a very robust framework, and this will be more and more important as the marginal value of every race increases as we get closer to the end of the season.”

