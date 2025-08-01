John McGuinness heads Historic Senior race field at 2025 Classic TT

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness headlines the top 20 seeded starters list for this year’s Historic Senior race at the Classic TT.

Having already been announced as the No.1 starter in the Junior Classic TT race for this month’s retro event on the Isle of Man, the Englishman will also lead the field in the Historic Senior race.

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner will take charge of a Winfield Paton in the Historic Senior race as he bids for a fourth victory in the class.

McGuinness is also the current lap record holder, having set a best of 113.342mph.

The Historic Senior looks set to be one of the more fiercely contested races of the 2025 Classic TT, with a raft of big names lining up on the grid.

Joe Yeardsley will follow McGuinness away on a Royal Enfield, while five-time TT winner Dean Harrison sets off at No.3.

He has teamed up with Craven Classic Racing to run a Matchless G50 in the class, with Jamie Coward also running one of the outfit’s Manx Norton’s from No.4 on the grid.

Harrison won the Historic Senior in 2015 and will be looking to add to his Isle of Man success in 2025, after his Superstock double at the TT earlier this year.

Last year’s class winner (when the race was run as part of the Manx Grand Prix) Shaun Anderson lines up at No.5 on the grid on a Paton, with nobody slated to go from sixth.

This leaves a big gap for Adam McLean to slot into from No.7 on the Flitwick Motorcycles Royal Enfield.

Also looking for more Isle of Man wins this year after victories at the TT and the Southern 100, Davey Todd - competing this weekend at the Suzuka 8 Hours for the first time - will start at No.8 on the Steadplan Racing Yamaha TX500.

Mike Browne and Paul Jordan round out the top 10 on Norton and Suzuki machinery, respectively.

Manxman Conor Cummins will go from No.11 on a Honda CB500 ahead of Michael Evans (Norton 500), Michael Sweeney (Yamaha TX500), Alan Oversby (Honda CB500/4) and David Johnson (MV 500).

Rounding out the top 20 are Will Loder on a Seeley Mk2, Barry Furber on a Honda CB500, Hefyn Owens on a Matchless G50, Dan Sayle on an MV 500 and Andy Hornby on a Yamaha TX500.

The 2025 Classic TT runs from 20-29 August.