John McGuinness leads big names in Junior Classic TT line-up

John McGuinness is among the big names in the Junior Classic TT line-up this year.

The Classic TT kicks off with the Junior event on Wednesday August 17.

McGuinness, on a 350cc Steadplan Honda, will be followed by Joe Yeardsley, on the Ken Rutter Racing Honda.

Dean Harrison, then Jamie Coward, are next up and are both representing Craven Classic Racing / Ted Woof.

Michael Evans of Ken Rutter Racing is fifth while there is a gap at No5.

Other top names include Michael Sweeney and Julian Trummer.

Sixteen of the 18 seeded riders so far will be riding a Honda CB350 K4.

Outside of the top 20, riders include James Chawke, Maria Costello MBE, Jonathan Perry, Sam Johnson, Paul Cassidy, Rhys Hardisty, and Chris Moore.

Dominic Herbertson is hopeful of securing a last-gasp entry.

2025 Historic Junior Classic TT Seeded Top 20
 
1. John McGuinness MBE | Honda CB350 K4 | Steadplan Racing
 
2. Joe Yeardsley | Honda CB350 K4 | Ken Rutter Racing
 
3. Dean Harrison | Honda CB350 K4 | Craven Classic Racing / Ted Woof
 
4. Jamie Coward | Honda CB350 K4 | Craven Classic Racing / Ted Woof
 
5. Michael Evans | Honda CB350 K4 | Ken Rutter Racing
 
6 
7. Adam McLean | Honda CB350 K4 | Flitwick Motorcycles by Melbray London
 
8. Davey Todd | Honda CB350 K4 | Steadplan Racing
 
9. Dan Sayle | Honda CB350 K4 | John Chapman Racing
 
10. Paul Jordan | Honda CB350 K4 | Davies Motorsport
 
11 
12. Harley Rushton | Honda CB350 K4 | Chris Hughes Racing
 
13. Michael Sweeney | Honda CB350 K4 | CSC Racing / IMSLTD
 
14. Alan Oversby | Honda CB350 K4 | Ruthless Racing Honda
 
15. Shaun Anderson | DKW W2000 | WizNorton Racing
 
16. Will Loder | Honda CB350 K4 | Will Loder Racing
 
17. Barry Furber | Ducati Sebring | Flitwick Motorcycles / SMV
 
18. Julian Trummer | Honda CB350 K4 | Faraldo Racing
 
19. Maurizio Bottalico | Honda CB350 K4 | Atherstone Accident Repair Centre / Team Venditti
 
20. Andy Hornby | Honda CB350 K4 | Hel Performance / Opie Oils Ltd
 

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

