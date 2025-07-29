John McGuinness leads big names in Junior Classic TT line-up

John McGuinness is among the big names in the Junior Classic TT line-up this year.

The Classic TT kicks off with the Junior event on Wednesday August 17.

McGuinness, on a 350cc Steadplan Honda, will be followed by Joe Yeardsley, on the Ken Rutter Racing Honda.

Dean Harrison, then Jamie Coward, are next up and are both representing Craven Classic Racing / Ted Woof.

Michael Evans of Ken Rutter Racing is fifth while there is a gap at No5.

Other top names include Michael Sweeney and Julian Trummer.

Sixteen of the 18 seeded riders so far will be riding a Honda CB350 K4.

Outside of the top 20, riders include James Chawke, Maria Costello MBE, Jonathan Perry, Sam Johnson, Paul Cassidy, Rhys Hardisty, and Chris Moore.

Dominic Herbertson is hopeful of securing a last-gasp entry.