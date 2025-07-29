Three-time Isle of Man TT winner Davey Todd is set to test for AutoRace Ube Racing this weekend ahead of a potential Suzuka 8 Hours debut at the weekend.

The AutoRace Ube Racing outfit was due to field Hannes Soomer as part of its line-up in this year’s Suzuka 8 Hours.

However, he injured himself during an IDM Superbike Championship race on 6 July and has been ruled out of the Suzuka endurance classic.

The team has lined up two potential replacement options: Ivo Lopez, who races in the Spanish Superbike Championship, and Todd.

Both riders will complete a test day on Wednesday 30 July to determine who will get the ride alongside ex-MotoGP racer Loris Baz and Uramoto Naomichi.

Lopez was recommended by the team’s current riders, while Todd was given the nod by BMW.

“Davey Todd, a potential replacement for Hannes Soomer, has arrived in Japan,” an Instagram post from the team read.

“He's been recommended by BMW and will be auditioning at the test run on Wednesday, July 30th!

“Todd won the Superbike class at this year's Isle of Man TT race aboard a BMW. He also won two classes at the Isle of Man last year.

“Not only that, he also won the BSB Pirelli National Superstock championship last year and is competing in the British Superbike this year!

“This will be his first time at Suzuka, so we're excited to see what kind of performance he puts on.”

Todd won the Superbike race at this year’s Isle of Man TT, to add to his triumphs in the Superstock and Senior races in 2024.

Following another title success in the the National Superstock series last year, Todd has moved to British Superbikes with 8TEN Racing - the team he co-owns with Peter Hickman.

After last weekend’s Brands Hatch round of BSB, Todd 22nd in the standings having so far scored just a point.

Todd also enjoyed winning success at the Southern 100 earlier this month, but was kept from a return to Armoy last weekend due to his BSB commitments.