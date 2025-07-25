Jake Dixon’s bold step into a new team for 2026 gathers pace

Reports gather pace that Jake Dixon is set for a move

Jake Dixon is only missing the official announcement before joining a new team in 2026 is confirmed, according to reports in Italy.

The British Moto2 rider is set to make the bold step into a new paddock, joining the World Superbike Championship.

Talk has gathered pace since the MotoGP round in Brno that Dixon was on the cusp on landing a Honda WorldSBK seat.

Sky Italia now insist that agreement is final, pending only the official confirmation.

For Dixon, it represents a major and exciting new opportunity to vie for a championship.

He has competed for seven years in Moto2 but a promotion into the premier class has never materialised.

Now aged 29, and with Moto2 rivals Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez likelier to receive the call-up in 2026, Dixon has opted to look elsewhere.

He refused to shut down the rumours when asked by TNT Sports at Brno.

Asked about his future, Dixon wryly replied: “Right now I am fully focused on what I have to do.”

He wants to fight for the Moto2 title, he said, adding: “That is my main focus, and who knows what the future brings.”

The WorldSBK rider market remains up in the air, with a BMW and an Aruba.it Ducati seat free. Toprak Razgatlioglu is leaving BMW and Alvaro Bautista won’t be renewed by Ducati.

There is speculation about what might come next for Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone too, potentially opening up two Ducati seats.

Jonathan Rea’s Yamaha future is also at stake, so Dixon might be joining a much-changed grid next season.

Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge are current HRC’s riders but have underwhelmed.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

